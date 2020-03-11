Spending $20 million — with half of the funds requested from a local health plan — to assist the buyer of Seton Medical Center in Daly City won 4-1 approval Tuesday by San Mateo County supervisors.
David Canepa, the supervisor whose district includes Daly City, made the motion for the four years of spending with the county and the Health Plan of San Mateo contributing $10 million each.
“We would like to extend a lifeline to Seton,” said Supervisor Don Horsley.
Canepa said before the board vote that if nothing was done Tuesday that Seton would probably close.
Supervisor Dave Pine voted against the motion and said no one in San Mateo County wants Seton to close.
The question is how to keep the medical center, which loses $5 million a month, open in the long run, Pine said. If the hospital buyer would give part of the 32-acre site to the county — facing a $55 million deficit in operating the San Mateo Medical Center — the supervisor said he could support the spending.
“I can’t support a plan I don’t think is going to work,” Pine said.
Warren Slocum, president of the Board of Supervisors, voted for the spending. Supervisor Carole Groom also supported the motion, saying she did so reluctantly.
Groom said she wished concrete proposals from Seton buyers were before the board.
The vote followed some 40 people speaking during the public hearing, including accounts of how the Daly City Hospital had saved the life of a family member.
Daly City Mayor Glenn Sylvester said Seton stands as a beacon of hope.
“Let’s keep that beacon on the top of the hill shining for the community,” Sylvester said.
Another speaker calling for the hospital to stay open said southern San Mateo County is rich, but the northern section represents the poor relatives — “the neglected child.”
Chris Conway, who identified himself as a taxpayer advocate, was a lone dissenter amid the Seton support. County residents shouldn’t be responsible for a “seismically doomed building,” he said.
Alyson Kennedy, Socialist Workers Party candidate for president, said closing Seton would be typical of how profits are put ahead of everything. Malcolm Jarrett, vice presidential candidate of the party, told county supervisors “in Cuba they’re not closing hospitals.”
“They’re opening hospitals,” he said.
The Board of Supervisors vote Tuesday followed two meetings in Daly City last week.
Studying acquisition of Seton Medical Center did not get support Friday from most county supervisors, who agreed to consider the gap funding for a potential buyer that won 4-1 approval Tuesday.
