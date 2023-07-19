None of Millbrae’s residents have applied to use SB 9, a state law that allows residents to subdivide property and build accessory dwelling units with minimal review, but still city officials are working on design standards to fit the community’s needs.
Senate Bill 9 requires cities to approve accessory dwelling units and parcel subdivisions reviewed by the city’s staff and without public input. It could mean one parcel could be split in two and each new parcel could have a single-family unit, a junior ADU and an ADU. The law was signed in 2021 by Gov. Gavin Newsom and provides a clear path for homeowners to increase their housing stock but must follow specific design standards outlined by the city.
During a meeting Tuesday, July 11, the city worked through those standards only to be halted by concerns over second-story windows installed within 5 feet of the property line. Councilmember Anders Fung said it’s a privacy issue but lacks flexibility and could make adherence difficult.
“I want to make sure the ordinance is giving people the flexibility and setting up people for success,” Fung said.
The way the design standard would fall into the current building code would mean those bedroom windows would need to be 42 inches tall exactly, without wiggle room.
“So, that means the window has to be 42 in order to become a bedroom window. Someone could put a hardwood floor at three-quarters of an inch and get disqualified,” Fung said. “It is almost impossible to design around.”
Mayor Ann Schneider appeared to understand his comments and added that it is a privacy issue that could be exacerbated in the rolling hills of the city.
“We want our neighbors happy with each other, with our slopes,” Schneider said. “How can we do that and ensure that these windows are providing privacy?”
City consultant Bruce Brubaker led the presentation and suggested the city could allow other window heights if the window is frosted or opaque.
The council wants the ordinance to set homeowners up with a path to success instead of failure, Fung said.
However, it was made aware that no residents have applied to build under the state law in its two years since inception and, since there isn’t a great immediacy, Fung said it would be better to bring it back to the council to further discuss how to make the window design standard more feasible.
The city’s staff outlined other standards that the council appeared to agree with such as new proposed buildings would need to match the exterior and roof materials of existing units on the property. Other stipulations of the ordinance state that an applicant must occupy one of the units for a minimum of three years.
And projects would need to provide garage parking spaces per unit, unless it is within a half mile of transit. Schenider asked Brubaker to create a map of where the half mile marker to transit would be, when the item returns to the council in two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.