None of Millbrae’s residents have applied to use SB 9, a state law that allows residents to subdivide property and build accessory dwelling units with minimal review, but still city officials are working on design standards to fit the community’s needs.

Senate Bill 9 requires cities to approve accessory dwelling units and parcel subdivisions reviewed by the city’s staff and without public input. It could mean one parcel could be split in two and each new parcel could have a single-family unit, a junior ADU and an ADU. The law was signed in 2021 by Gov. Gavin Newsom and provides a clear path for homeowners to increase their housing stock but must follow specific design standards outlined by the city.

