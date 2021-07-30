The Millbrae City Council declared certain city-owned properties as surplus on the west side of the train station to move forward with development including the realignment and reconstruction of California Drive, during a meeting July 27.
Bay Area Rapid Transit had previously requested that the city renegotiate a new agreement that guarantees station access on any new project and that the city and a new development project would not impede that access. The parcels are now transferred from BART to the city, City Manager Tom Williams said.
“We recorded those quitclaim deeds and agreements about2 1/2 weeks ago. So the city is now free to solicit development of properties to their highest and best use. But the city must first declare those parcels surplus and we must go through a process pursuant to the Surplus Land Act,” Williams said.
Randy Gordon, who does business in Millbrae, brought up other concerns during public comment against the city possibly shutting down the train to have construction of the station underground.
“What members of the council and staff have previously stated about somehow forcing high-speed rail to go underground seems like quite a tall order. What I see as the problem is Millbrae’s effort to get a portion of high-speed rail underground as soon as there is money to do it, which there isn’t,” he said. “Shutting down the station for one year, let alone multiple years, would be calamitous, not only for Millbrae, but for the entire county, not to mention all of the money that would need to be poured into construction and legal fees just to get ourselves to that point.”
Williams responded that a couple years to build an underground station that would allow high-density residential for the way it is envisioned is not really an inconvenience, and that the city will be pursuing the best possible plan that makes sense for Millbrae and the region.
The city has provided several different viable alternatives to high-speed rail, Councilmember Gina Papan said.
“And we are looking to study both alternatives and projects, whether it’s the track alignment, station placement. But there are alternatives, under, above. We are looking to study all of those,” Papan said.
The city will declare the parcels as surplus property consistent with the Surplus Land Act. The appraisals of the property have been initiated for no later than Sept. 15. From there, it will send letters to agencies and builders including low-income or affordable housing builders starting Aug. 1. They will have 60 days to respond whether they want to make an offer to the city on the property. If the city receives an offer, it will have 30 days to negotiate.
A request for proposal will be finalized and released Nov. 8 and a proposal due date will be either late December or early January. Review proposals and interviews will occur in the first quarter of February of 2022 and then the city will issue a negotiating rights agreement with the selected development team.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.