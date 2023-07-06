It’s been 25 years since both Marina Vista and Bayside Manor parks in Millbrae have been renovated, and now plans to update them rely heavily on community input.
Both Bayside Manor and Marina Vista parks, located on the east side of the city, are slated to begin renovation by early 2024. City staff presented design plans for both parks, which was unanimously approved by the City Council with minor suggestions during a meeting Tuesday, June 27.
Since January, nearly 500 residents provided the city with ideas on how to improve the designs and features of both parks. Mayor Ann Schnieder said she was happy to see the community asked for more trees at both parks.
“My dream on the eastside is that the trees would be redwoods,” said Schneider who added her reasoning was because redwoods are good for absorbing sound and carbon.
Bayside Manor Park is located at the end of Lerida Avenue and features playgrounds, volleyball and basketball courts and picnic and lawn areas. The city’s outreach found the community wanted an upgraded playground, resurfaced basketball court, renovated restrooms and to provide picnic amenities including shaded areas, according to a staff report.
Marina Vista Park is located at the intersection of Bay and Spruce streets and features a playground, lawn area, picnic, barbecue areas and a basketball court. During the public outreach, residents asked the city to upgrade the playground equipment, install picnic amenities, shade features, a resurfaced basketball court and a restroom, according to the report.
Other ideas for both parks included a dog park, security lighting, pollinator habitats with native plants, drinking fountains and playground games, according to the report.
Councilmember Angelina Cahalan made note that utility vehicles from the San Francisco International Airport drive through Marina Vista Park for airport access and she is concerned if the upgraded materials could be damaged from vehicles driving over it.
Schnieder echoed Cahalan’s thoughts and said there are other access gates for SFO’s maintenance crews to use, adding that SFO doesn’t need to drive through a city park to access its maintenance jobs.
“They do not have to keep using that park, we should be keeping an eye on that,” Schneider said.
Cahalan also noted that gophers dig up the lawn areas and asked city staff to look into installing gopher wire to keep the rodents from digging the renovated lawn.
Schneider also noted she liked the project including the idea of pollinator habitats and added it should include signs for learning opportunities.
She also asked staff to look into stormwater capture devices and reflective surfaces that could reduce heat.
The city will begin its construction bid process in January and construction is anticipated to begin in February and should be completed in 2025.
