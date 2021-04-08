Timed parking violations in Millbrae will immediately begin being enforced by county sheriff’s officers in Millbrae, according to a press release.
“With things going well almost a month into tier 3 as a county for COVID guidance, the Millbrae Police Bureau will resume enforcing timed parking in the applicable areas in the city,” said the press release.
Sheriff’s officers, that provide law enforcement to Millbrae, have been enforcing other parking violations over the past few months.
