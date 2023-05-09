To increase efficiency and convenience for both the city and its residents, Millbrae is moving its collection of sewer service charges to property tax bills.
That means residents won’t pay every other month, but rather twice a year through their county-collected tax bills.
The change will begin July 1 and City Manager Tom Williams said, because of the Teeter Plan, an alternative procedure that distributes property taxes through the county, will guarantee payments, which helps the city with any defaults and ultimately saves money.
“Every penny that we can save is a good thing,” Williams said. “It helps our credit and that could eventually save us a few million dollars on any debt instrument over the years.”
The city has a default property tax rate below 1.5%, but Williams said the symbiotic partnership between the county and the city helps them with revenue and cost recovery. It will cost the city $10,000 a year for the service but Williams said it is well worth the money for the convenience, efficiency and ease for everybody.
The city’s property owners currently pay for sewer services every other month and the move will mean residents will pay twice a year with their property taxes. The consistent revenue stream could increase the city’s bond rating and might lead to it receiving lower interest rates when financing capital improvement projects, according to a staff report.
Improving the city’s credit isn’t a concern, Williams said, but improving its position doesn’t hurt with high interest rates in today’s market.
“Especially because we have a goal to invest in our sewer treatment plant for potable recycled water and right now it’s about $65 million for the city to upgrade the treatment plant,” Williams said.
The city already received a grant last year for $800,000 to finish the engineering design of the treatment plant update. Williams said the city will rely heavily on the federal Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act, a combination of grants and low interest federal bonds, to help fund needed construction on the sewer treatment plant.
The project will ultimately be a source of revenue for the city. Williams explained the recycled water will be turned into potable water and will be available for purchase at metered water pumps.
For residential customers, the variable fees will be calculated based on the average water consumption during winter water usage, December through March. It will be expanded to a yearly amount to be paid in two payments, which will align with the county property tax collection schedule. For commercial customers, the variable fees will continue to be calculated based on the average water consumption for the previous 12 months, or April through March, according to the staff report.
Williams said Millbrae was one of four jurisdictions that did not collect sewer bills through the property tax roll; the other three are Brisbane, Foster City and San Bruno.
