Millbrae councilmembers in an annual goal setting session last week identified a list of priorities for the year, among them establishing an eastside specific plan, prioritizing very-low income housing and developer design standards, various environmental stewardship initiatives and focusing on downtown business development.
The priorities, some of which build on work already underway, will serve as a blueprint for the city in developing policy and allocating resources in the coming fiscal year and beyond. The items were split into categories related to the city’s infrastructure, economic development, environmental sustainability and city government and organizational success. The council voted on three or four issues from each category to be top priorities through three separate meetings in early May.
Councilmembers agreed the top priority is the need for very-low income housing and one of the goals is to offer a density bonus program for developers. While the city already requires new developments to offer 15% of its new units as affordable, the state law requires only 10%. The city is looking to increase the affordability requirement to 20% to receive the state’s density bonus.
“This encourages development if they take advantage of our local density bonus program, so above 15% means the city will allow the developer to build for more units,” Williams said.
This particular goal aligns with the state’s recommendation to implement programs to incentivize more affordable development to create equal access to housing. City officials want to reach the Regional Housing Needs Allocation goals so it can take back control of development and not be subjected to Senate Bill 35, which streamlines projects without the city’s review if those goals aren’t met. RHNA goals are set by the state for local cities to provide sufficient zoning for new housing.
“We want to maintain what happens here. It is kind of a free ride for developers at this point in time,” Councilmember Gina Papan said. “So, this sort of puts a stranglehold on our city unless we do something.”
With a similar intent, the City Council agreed to complete an architectural design standard for all neighborhoods and complete historic designations for the city, according to the staff report. This will help streamline the development process and the city’s expectations for developers will be clear, Papan said.
“I am hoping that we are not recreating the wheel, a lot of other jurisdictions have done this, I am hoping we can take what they have done, we can incorporate it in our design standards,” Papan said. “[The] guidelines will be set, no questions asked and here’s what the expectations are from Millbrae.”
Establishing an east side specific plan was a priority suggested by Councilmember Angelina Cahalan who has advocated for a greater focus there since her campaign last year.
“There is a lot happening in that part of the city that is long overdue to be addressed, especially safety and inner city land issues,” Cahalan said.
Mayor Ann Schneider echoed those sentiments saying the east side has been neglected for decades.
Governmental efficiencies
The city identified efficiency issues in its day-to-day operations and one of the priorities for the next year is to create a portal that will allow for better planning and processing.
“Like business licenses or permits and planning documents. The current system needs efficiency improvements and this will speed up the processes of operations within the city,” Papan said “Streamlining the process would be beneficial.”
Economic development
One of the city’s strategies already in progress is pursuing a downtown business association and improvement district. The plan will require the city’s merchants to buy-in. Papan said it’s an exciting time for the city because it will be providing thousands of jobs through the new life science developments and looking to create a vibrant downtown. Part of that plan envisions a pedestrian-friendly downtown that provides safer roads for cyclists and connectivity to the neighborhoods.
In October, the city outlined a plan to scale El Camino Real down from six lanes to four. The plans call for a “reimagining” of the street, including wider sidewalks, improved crosswalks, more trees and better lighting. El Camino Real will include more commercial and residential developments. The concepts are part of the city’s General Plan, which sets the stage for future development and other changes in the city through 2040.
“We have great plans for re-designing El Camino Real as a walkable and transit friendly grand boulevard,” Papan said.
Williams said the City Council’s priorities are focused on local job creation and development, along with affordable housing.
“I think those two things are the heart and soul of local municipal governments to pursue and look to achieve,” Williams said.
Environmental stewardship
The city has a goal of being environmentally conscious and a focus on-site solar generation on mixed-use and large residential developments.
“The city is going to research and find feasible ways to require solar or alternative energy sources with a goal of achieving net zero, the energy produced by a building is self contained, for all new larger developments,” Williams said.
Part of the environmental goals is to reduce the city’s carbon footprint. Schneider said the number one thing the city can do, besides driving alternative powered vehicles, is to plant trees to absorb carbon. The goal that reflects that initiative is to complete a tree ordinance for city and heritage trees with a map. The city is also looking into completing an urban forest inventory that will include the health of existing trees, and identify unhealthy or unsafe ones that need to be removed. The city will also look into replacing street trees when new development and remodels occur within neighborhoods, according to the report.
“Trees can also add 10% to your property value,” Schneider said. “They can negate the need for air conditioning, which uses electricity. They can slow traffic down, believe it or not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.