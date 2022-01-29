Millbrae will get its water from a Burlingame reservoir while Millbrae replaces its own aging tanks, an agreement that will allow for uninterrupted water service without cost increases.
The city is replacing two steel reservoirs designed to hold 1 million and 0.5 million gallons located just west of Interstate 280 with a single concrete tank with a 1.5-million-gallon capacity. The tanks were recommended for replacement in 2015 and the city broke ground on construction of the new tank early this year.
“This is so we have water pressure and so we are protected in the event of an earthquake or fire,” Councilmember Ann Schneider said.
Millbrae, like Burlingame, buys its water from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which fills the tanks via the Hetch Hetchy water supply system. Burlingame will charge Millbrae standard wholesale SFPUC rates for the water. The tanks being replaced sit next to a concrete Burlingame-owned tank.
“This is a great example of cities working together in partnership when we need each other,” Millbrae City Manager Tom Williams said.
The new tank will be 105 feet in diameter and 38 feet tall. The city estimated the tank would cost $7.1 million to construct and take roughly two months to complete. The city in 2017 approved water rate increases to fund the project along with other upgrades and maintenance to the water system.
