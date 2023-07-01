Millbrae officials are in support of a state Senate bill that would give the city more control on how it regulates artificial turf installation in private residences, as it continues to research the material’s impacts on the environment.
The city placed a moratorium on the low-maintenance and low-water alternative to real grass that has been in place the last two years. However, a state law limits the city’s ability to regulate the material. Proposed Senate Bill 676 would give the city back the control of regulating or prohibiting synthetic turf in its jurisdiction. Community Development Director Andrew Mogensen said the city is concerned over the environmental impact, stormwater and runoff issues and the unregulated plastics and chemicals that are in the material.
“We are very limited to what we can and cannot do,” Mogensen said.
The bill passed the Senate and is now in the Assembly. The city is taking a wait-and-see approach before it makes its next move. During a meeting Tuesday, June 27, the City Council unanimously voted for legislative advocates to lobby on behalf of the city in support of the proposed bill.
If passed and signed, the bill would help unlock the city’s ability to further regulate synthetic turf, Mogensen said.
One landscaping business owner, John Marshall of Marsetti Inc., said he was issued a stop work notice on a job site for installing synthetic turf and it shut his project down.
“There are some standout issues that do not make any sense,” Marshall said.
Mayor Ann Schneider said she would be happy to talk to Marshall about the environmental impacts of artificial turf.
According to numerous studies and an ongoing study by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, artificial turf and synthetic grass contain a wide range of chemicals, depending on their source materials. Those chemicals can cause irreparable damage to the city’s ecosystem and watershed, according to a staff report.
The city’s concern is that the unregulated materials used in artificial turf installations come with unknown health impacts for residents and especially children, “including chemicals that are known to be toxic and cause cancer,” causing an immediate threat to the public’s health, according to the report.
The city will return in October to decide on how it will regulate turf.
