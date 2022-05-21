Come this June election, Millbrae residents will be asked to back a $90 million bond measure to support campus upgrades and other needs Millbrae School District officials have deemed critical for adequately educating its students.
“Measure E is the chance to invest in the future of Millbrae public schools in a way we haven’t been able to in quite some time,” Lailah Morris, co-chair of the district’s bond committee, said.
District officials have been pursuing a bond measure to fund infrastructure improvement projects across its five aging campuses for years, having previously considered placing a $87 million bond measure on the ballot Nov. 3, 2020.
The $90 million measure will now come before voters in June after district officials did not get the item on the special election ballot to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom last September after the county’s Elections Office opted to not allow local races on that ballot. That decision was made based on state legislative changes, followed by an advisory by California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, that prohibited local election officials from consolidating the races.
Opposition to the measure has come from the Silicon Valley Taxpayers Association and the Libertarian Party of California who argue the measure would place a financial burden on the public who are currently grappling with high inflation rates and are in need of a tax break.
In the primary argument against the measure filed with the Elections Office, the groups assert the public should not support the measure because the district has experienced declining enrollment since 2014, making it unnecessary to build new classrooms. They also argue that the rapid advancements in technology make investments into STEM labs a poor financial decision.
“Don’t reward policies of big debt and bad spending. Do not let them saddle you with bonded indebtedness to buy technology that goes obsolete in four to five years. Protect these very children from paying dearly over the next three or four decades for today’s poor financial decisions by the district,” the association argues in its filing.
But in a formal rebuttal, school officials assert that the opposing parties often oppose such measures and use similar arguments in those filings. Additionally, the district acknowledges that enrollment is down, following a statewide trend, but argues that the funds are needed to improve 80-year-old facilities which would benefit students attending school in the near future.
“Millbrae schools have a great rep and have done well over the last many years,” Samir Thandani, co-chair of the bond measure committee, said. “But the issue is … the infrastructure for the schools is really starting to wear out so the biggest need for this bond measure is to get our infrastructure to a more moderate level to still provide that excellent level of education for kids and even better.”
Bond dollars from the district’s two previous bond measures, both about $30 million each, have gone toward making classrooms compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act and to build a multipurpose room at Taylor Middle School named after the late board trustee an longtime school supporter Caroline Shea.
If Measure E is approved by at least 55% of the vote, the district would begin reviewing a list of infrastructure improvement projects identified across the district’s five campuses in its Facilities Master Plan approved in 2018.
The $90 million measure would still fall short of covering the $118 million worth of projects identified in the plan but Superintendent Debra French said the district would tap into other funds to get the job done. Funds from the measure would be dispersed across all the district’s campuses and some special focus will be placed on upgrading Lomita Park Elementary School.
The Facilities Master Plan calls for completely demolishing the school site which was built in the late 1960s and currently includes temporary structures. A boom of residential development in Millbrae is also expected to result in an influx of students to the Lomita Park, adding to pressures to expand capacity at the campus.
Dollars will also go toward building improvements to support science, technology, engineering, art and math education, utility upgrades and installing or acquiring energy equipment. As campuses prepare to welcome more young students in transitional kindergarten classes, the district will also need to add smaller play equipment on sites already needing safety upgrades along with expensive shading installment.
“It’s all really important work and it’s to the benefit of our children,” French said. “We’re very optimistic about this bond measure. We have a great campaign team and we have a great community. I think the community is well aware of our needs.”
