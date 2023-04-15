Millbrae School District voters will determine the fate of Measure A, a $125-per-parcel tax measure and increased version of an existing tax, during a special election being held May 2.
Measure A is a $125-per-parcel tax measure that would bring in about $925,000 annually over the next nine years if approved with at least two-thirds of the vote. The district is essentially asking voters to renew Measure N, a $97-per-parcel tax that was approved by nearly 75% of voters in June of 2018. That measure is set to expire this June.
“If it is not renewed, that funding would go away — $600,000 of funding — leading to very difficult cuts — cuts to teachers, staff and programs — that would have a real impact on kids,” said Samir Thadani, co-chair of the Support our Students, Yes on A campaign. “That’s a big concern and so we want to make sure we continue this funding so that our kids get the best education possible.”
During a meeting in January, the district’s Board of Trustees decided to ask voters to renew the measure but with an additional $28 tacked on. According to meeting minutes, trustees shared concerns the extra ask would put the new ballot measure in jeopardy given recent economic uncertainty.
The district’s most recent bond measure, Measure E, faced a similar fate in June. Though it was initially projected to pass, Measure E was the only school district ballot measure in the county to not be approved, falling short of the 55% threshold by about 1.5%.
Had the bond measure been approved, it would have gone toward $118 million worth of projects identified in the district’s Facilities Master Plan. Getting a bond measure approved is difficult, said Thadani, who also worked on that campaign. It’s hard, he said, to get people excited about buildings.
Alternatively, a parcel tax measure would help cover programming but is largely used for supporting personnel costs which Thadani said could be an easier sell given that good programming and quality staff are often top priorities for parents.
People who qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits would also be exempt from the tax, Thadani noted. Anyone who applied for the exemption under Measure N would not need to reapply, he noted.
“We’re seeing a lot of enthusiasm but we need people to show up, we need people to vote,” Thadani said.
The Silicon Valley Taxpayers Association and the Libertarian Party of San Mateo argue the district has fallen short of its goals to improve student outcomes though, they argue in a joint argument against the measure published on the San Mateo County Elections Office website.
Using data from ed-data.org, they note about 33% of students did not meet English language and literacy skills in the 2017-2018 school year while about 35% of students fell short in that area in the 2021-22 school year. About 30% of students also fell short of math standards in 2021-22, argued.
“Rewarding failure just gets us more failure,” read the argument against. “You can be for children, for education and for teachers but against incessant, ineffective tax-and-spend schemes.”
Thadani pushed back on the assertions by noting the Silicon Valley Taxpayers Association and the Libertarian Party of San Mateo routinely submit similar arguments against financial ballot measures.
And if student performance has taken a hit, he said, that has more to do with remote learning during the pandemic than with the district’s programmatic offerings. According to the California School Dashboard, a state-run website providing performance data on school districts, the Millbrae School District had high performance rates in both math and English language arts in the 2021-22 school year.
Those rates varied though depending on a student’s race, economic background and abilities. Students with disabilities had very low performance rates in math and English while Hispanic students and those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged were largely in the low performance category and English learners were in the medium category for both subjects.
If the measure were to fail, Thadani said the district would lose about $600,000 of funding a year. Without that revenue, he said district leadership would likely need to make cuts to personnel and programming, potentially leading to larger class sizes which he said are a big factor in a student’s education.
Arts and music programming are typically the first to go, Thadani said, noting the loss of that programming would be a personal disappointment, While he’s a physician who strongly supports math and science curriculum, he’s also a father of two daughters, one of whom is a kindergartner with her mind already set on becoming an artist.
“I’d hate for that art education to go away. Providing all of those opportunities for my kids — she’s inspired by music and plays multiple instruments — that is really important,” Thadani said. “I’m a physician, math and science are really important, but I also see the value of a really broad education and I want to make sure they continue to get that, that all kids in the community get that.”
The San Mateo County Education Office began sending out vote-by-mail ballots and voter information pamphlets on April 3 and will continue to distribute them through April 22. Voters can return their ballots now through May 2. Ballots can also be cast at a Vote Center at 40 Tower Road in San Mateo through 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
Visit the San Mateo County Elections Office at smcacre.org/elections/current-election for more information.
