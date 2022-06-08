Millbrae School District’s Measure E, $90 million bond intended to support campus upgrades and other needs deemed critical for student success, seems to be passed up by voters Tuesday, according to early returns.
About 920 people, or 51.8% of district voters, have backed the bond and 857 people or 48.2% opposed it, falling short of the 55% needed to pass. The funds were intended to go toward advancing capital improvements identified in the district’s Facilities Master Plan, a document approved in 2018 that outlines $118 million worth of projects.
If approved, Measure E funds would be distributed across all district campuses but special focus will be placed on upgrades to Lomita Park Elementary School, a campus built in the 1960s that was expected to receive an influx of students in the near future due to nearby residential development. Dollars would also go toward building improvements to support science, technology, engineering, art and math education, utility upgrades and installing or acquiring energy equipment.
Election results included in Tuesday night’s tally include mailed ballots before Thursday, June 2, and vote center ballots from Election Day. The post-election results releases will be at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9; Friday, June 17; Monday, June 13; Tuesday, June 21; Wednesday, June 15; Thursday, June 23. The final results will be available Thursday, July 7.
(0) comments
