While recognizing the financial challenges faced by some local families amid a global pandemic, Millbrae school officials claimed the district’s facility needs are too great to postpone a planned tax measure.
The Millbrae Elementary School District Board of Trustees agreed Tuesday, May 5, to continue pursuing a $87 million bond, which they expect will be floated to the fall ballot.
Officials balanced that perspective by noting additional polling will take place this summer in advance of voting to assure sufficient support exists put the measure on the November ballot.
But barring any sizable shift in the support that has already been shown for the bond which would cost property owners about $30 per $100,000 of assessed value, Superintendent Vahn Phayprasert said the measure will go forward.
“We do still feel it is in the district’s best interest,” he said.
Board President Maggie Musa agreed, saying officials want to be sensitive to concerns while also working to meet the needs of students, teachers and the larger school community.
Phayprasert said officials are quite cognizant of the economic pain brought by the COVID-19 outbreak, and do not hope to compound any financial difficulties felt by Millbrae residents.
To that end, he said the summer polling expected in June will be vital in gauging the community’s perspective on the proposal.
“That will help us guide us through our thinking,” he said, regarding the polling. He said he has not heard concerns from residents regarding the potential bond.
Previous rounds of polling suggested nearly 70% of likely voters in a fall election would support a potential measure, well beyond the 55% threshold needed for approval, said Phayprasert.
The potential measure is needed to update technology, install a surveillance system and build additional classrooms to accommodate anticipated enrollment growth once sweeping residential developments near the train station are completed, he said.
As most of the district’s campuses are already operating near their capacity, rebuilding the Lomita Park Elementary School campus with new facilities able to accommodate as many as 600 students may be in order, officials have said.
The school site is likely to face the largest enrollment uptick as it is closest to the area experiencing the most growth and a new facility could better accommodate more students while offering relief to nearby campuses, officials have said.
It is the only elementary campus on the eastern side of the district, and its enrollment boundaries include the train station. Residential growth is expected to bring an anticipated 250 more students to the district by 2024, when enrollment should reach about 2,700 students. Such growth would amount to an increase of roughly 650 students since 2009.
A potential tax would not be the sole source of financing for all the $110 million worth of work identified in the master plan, as $3 million could be drawn from development fees; $12 million from district reserves and as much as $14 million in state financing, according to previous reports.
Looking ahead, Phayprasert said additional polling results on the potential measure will be presented in July, which would given officials adequate time to take a vote on floating the tax before the Aug. 7 deadline.
“Our outreach in June will be extremely important,” he said.
