Faced with difficulties placing all qualified middle school students in accelerated math programs, Millbrae School District officials are now considering forming a committee to develop math pathways while still looking for solutions for half a dozen students left out of advanced classes this year.
“We’ve looked at a lot of avenues and we continue to run into unfortunate scenarios that won’t allow us to move forward,” Superintendent Debbie French said during Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting.
Rob Slauson, principal of Taylor Middle School, said at the start of the new school year staff was made aware that a handful of students who expected to be enrolled in accelerated math courses were placed in standard classes after three accelerated classes were condensed to two.
Despite their efforts to develop solutions for the students, Slauson said they all led to dead ends. The students couldn’t be added to the other two classes because they were full and physically could not accommodate additional desks. Online courses, they found, are not being accepted by all of the potential high schools to which the students may go.
And parents were also reluctant to allow their children to replace their electives with another math course given that students would be required to take the additional class while enrolled in the other standard math course.
Without a solution in sight, the administrators turned to district trustees for feedback on potentially establishing a committee to look into solutions for the following school year, as done in other school districts. But while supportive of the committee, trustees remained focused on finding immediate solutions for the students still left out of this year’s accelerated courses.
“I think it’s really really important for us to find a good solution for them,” Trustee Maggie Musa said. “It’s a bit disappointing that we can’t help our kids because I think our work is about our kids.”
While Musa suggested any teacher could lead an accelerated course, Trustee Lynne Ferrario encouraged the district to continue searching for immediate solutions such as moving a class to a larger room that could better fit the additional students.
Slauson said Ferrario’s suggestion could be implemented if repair work on a building damaged by flooding was completed soon but noted they could be running out of time, given that students would need to be in the accelerated courses long enough to prove proficiency and earn the credits.
“I believe we can offer as good a math program here as any place on the Peninsula or anywhere in the Bay Area and I would love to have a solution for those small [number of] students,” Slauson said. “We haven’t been able to find it yet.”
French added that moving the class was previously considered but teachers were not in favor of the option because it could make access to necessary teaching materials difficult. The idea was also not pushed for after another teacher said he was willing to teach another class if a set of criteria was met. French did not elaborate on the requirements other than noting they were “to ensure student success.”
Seventh grade students have faced setbacks during remote learning that prevented teachers from completing the full course, Slauson also noted. Those limitations have led this year’s eighth grade math teachers to revisit lessons from last year before diving into the new material, further setting back students, he said.
“The one thing we have to keep remembering, as painful as it is, is the pandemic really hurt this whole process,” Slauson said.
After surveying math teachers about the potential for their students to enter an accelerated course, French said none of them reported they would recommend that move for any student. Calling the educators experts in their field, French argued their job is to assess a student’s skill set and to “differentiate.”
Additionally, French said she spoke with administrators from Mills High School and Kevin Skelly, San Mateo Union High School District superintendent, and said they also shared a preference for students to not enter accelerated math courses in middle school. Instead, she said they preferred for students to prove their proficiency in algebra during their freshman year before opting to accelerate.
Musa countered that parents likely know the capabilities of their children better than teachers and doubled down on the need for the students to have access to the advanced courses, noting middle school is a time to push students before grades become more important in high school.
Interested in further discussing the issue, Musa suggested the board hold another meeting on the matter. Though she and Ferrario shared support for establishing the committee, no formal action was ultimately taken and it’s unclear when the board will return to the subject.
