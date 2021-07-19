A final push by Millbrae Elementary School District officials to place a $90 million bond on the Sept. 14 recall ballot was finally thwarted by a judge who sided with the county’s Elections Office and its decision to not consolidate races by the direction of the state.
“I’m disappointed but I understand,” Superintendent Debbie French said. “I respect the decision that was made but I’m disappointed because we’ve done so much work on this bond measure. It’s our duty to get it on the ballot.”
The Millbrae Elementary School District has been pursuing a bond measure that would fund infrastructure improvement projects across its five aging campuses, having previously considered placing an $87 million bond measure on the ballot Nov. 3, 2020.
After postponing the election trustees then sought to place a $90 million bond measure that would require 55% approval on the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. But state legislative changes, followed by an advisory by California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, have prohibited local election officials from consolidating the races.
With assertions from the school district’s legal counsel, William Tunick, that the county Elections Office could move forward with consolidating the race, officials were hopeful the measure would move forward in September.
But Assistant Chief Elections Officer Jim Irizarry said in an email Tuesday, July 6, that he did “not foresee any legislative action that will permit a consolidated election,” and the office opted to now allow the bond on the ballot.
In a last ditch effort to place the bond on the September ballot, the district sought legal action through the courts but a judge ultimately sided with Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis’s legal interpretation of Senate Bill 152. The bill institutes changes around consolidating elections including requiring the special election to have been called by June 15.
The school district officially called its election on Saturday, July 3, but were unable to call for the election any sooner because Kounalakis had not officially announced the recall election date.
With the September election out of the picture, voters will get the chance to weigh in on the bond measure during the Primary Elections on June 7, 2022. If approved, the district would begin reviewing a list of infrastructure improvement projects identified across the district’s five campuses.
“I think we are looking forward to the time we can get the measure on the ballot and let our community decide whether it passes with their vote,” French said. “I’m disappointed but excited for what the future has to hold.”
