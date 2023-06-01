While Millbrae’s finance director said the city is close to recovering from the pandemic, its 2023 budget is balanced and much of this year’s main expenditures are scheduled infrastructure maintenance projects that the city plans to tackle efficiently.

Millbrae’s 2023 overall budget is balanced and the city is recovering from lost revenue from hotel tax that flattened during the pandemic. While the city is still fine-tuning its operating budget, its three biggest components are its General Fund, at $39.7 million and its two biggest expenditures, water and sewer updates.

