While Millbrae’s finance director said the city is close to recovering from the pandemic, its 2023 budget is balanced and much of this year’s main expenditures are scheduled infrastructure maintenance projects that the city plans to tackle efficiently.
Millbrae’s 2023 overall budget is balanced and the city is recovering from lost revenue from hotel tax that flattened during the pandemic. While the city is still fine-tuning its operating budget, its three biggest components are its General Fund, at $39.7 million and its two biggest expenditures, water and sewer updates.
This year, the water and sewer enterprises will require $17.3 million and $27.2 million for critical infrastructure maintenance. Finance Director Mike Sung said the city remains prudent in its spending and proactive in assessing infrastructure maintenance, even though those funds are expected to bring in $12 million and $15 million, in 2023, respectively.
“We basically saved up this money and now we are using it for critical and priority infrastructure projects,” said Sung, who added the city has planned those expenses and its proactive approach will save the city money in the long run.
The city has a general fund revenue of around $40 million, with expenditures about the same, Sung said. The capital improvement projects equal $30 million and most of that will be paid for by the water and sewer funds.
“We are spending what we projected out. If you do it proactively, you spend a lot less than if there is an emergency breakage,” Sung said.
The city previously implemented a “dig once policy,” which states the city tries to find simultaneous projects in an area it plans to dig as a way to save money. Mayor Ann Schneider said the policy could be implemented for the city to plant more trees, adding trees are as important infrastructure as water and sewer.
“We are using the dig once, which for the public means, if we are going to do water, let’s do sewer,” Schneider said. “Maybe if we can even get AT&T and Comcast to work with us and we can do fiber optics.”
The city also identified its list of yearly goals and staff estimated it will cost $2.17 million to implement them. The most notable is the city’s affordable housing study and local density bonus project, which aims to encourage developers to provide more affordable units through a density bonus. The study is estimated to cost $200,000, according to the report.
The city also assigned around $2.3 million of its budget to the city’s Park Fund Capital Improvement Program that includes replacing hazardous paths, designing the Mills Estate Park Reactivation Project and renovation projects for Bayside Manor Park and Marina Vista Park. These projects will be supplemented from the General Fund and impact fees, according to the report.
Additional projects to the city’s Facility Fund total $450,000. The projects range from re-roofing the library, updating the council chambers to city vehicle replacement and electric vehicle chargers, according to the report.
In the fiscal year of 2019, the city’s transient occupancy tax accrued $8.9 million. Sung added the tax is around 75% of the city’s yearly revenue. By 2021, effects from the pandemic hit the city’s revenue stream and the tax revenue dwindled to around $2.3 million. However, this year, the city anticipates around $8.3 million in occupancy tax revenue and by 2025, Sung believes the city will be caught up.
“We have been really prudent with our expenditures, we want to be really mindful of what we spend,” Sung said.
The council will return at a later date to approve the budget.
