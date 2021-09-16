A plan to require proof of vaccination for many indoor and outdoor facilities including restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and personal service businesses in Millbrae was rejected by the City Council among concerns of inconsistent rules within the county and unnecessarily burdening small businesses with enforcement.
The proposal, introduced by Councilmember Anders Fung, would have been the boldest vaccination mandate within the county, also going a step further than that of San Francisco which requires vaccination proof for a similar list of activities but only when indoors.
“This really is about protecting people’s health, and protecting those who cannot protect themselves with the vaccine at the moment,” said Fung, who said he made the proposal with children and seniors in mind. “The vaccination is our way out of the pandemic, and is the only way for us to be safe together again.”
Though councilmembers agreed with the sentiment, some stated that such a mandate would be an overstep for a city as small as Millbrae, and that it would be best to wait for possible county or state ordinances. Councilmember Gina Papan suggested that the city should perhaps focus on getting its own employees vaccinated first.
“We cannot be hypocritical here,” said Papan. “If we’re going to mandate anything here, I think we need to start with our own city staff, and public safety in particular.”
San Mateo County has one of the highest rates of vaccination in the state with 92.7% of people 12 years old and up having had at least their first dose. There are currently no rules requiring city employees to be vaccinated, and according to Millbrae Fire Chief Bruce Barron, 10% of the city’s fire department still has not received a shot.
“We do have a very high percentage of people who are vaccinated, yet the virus is still doing what it does best, it’s mutating,” said Papan. “People are still being exposed, there are breakthrough cases.”
But Papan noted infection rates linked to restaurant dining, particularly with outdoor seating, is low. She further noted the complexities of enforcing a mandate.
“The biggest problem here is that there are too many variables, we don’t know who has a medical or religious exemption, what actually would constitute proof of vaccination, who is going to enforce that,” she said.
Public comment drew opposition for the proposal, with commenters expressing the policy would unfairly task already-stretched-thin small businesses with enforcing a politicized measure, and some expressing personal concerns for the vaccine. City staff noted they had heard from some business owners in support of the measure and some emailed comments expressed support.
Fung requested the formation of a subcommittee to further discuss the matter, but a decision to do so was not made.
Though the proposal did not move forward, Mayor Ann Schneider thanked Fung for taking “a brave stance” and emphasized that the city “strongly encourages everyone to get the vaccine, to wear your mask.”
