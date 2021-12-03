The Millbrae City Council stopped short of granting final approval for a new city monument sign on Millbrae Avenue near the train station, requesting instead a larger, improved installation.
Plans for the sign previously received a green light from the council, but the decision was reversed upon learning of a palm tree that would require removal to allow visibility.
“What’s tragic is we never heard about a tree being removed,” Councilmember Gina Papan said.
The sign was planned to welcome travelers to the city, placed in the center median visible to those exiting Highway 101. Republic Urban Properties, the developer of a sweeping residential and commercial project underway adjacent to the train station, was to handle production and installation.
But councilmembers last week agreed the proposed sign was insufficient. The 13-foot tall red metal sign would have featured cutouts depicting sun rays reminiscent of the city’s logo and white painted lettering with the city’s name.
“We need something that is really going to identify Millbrae and I think this is really pathetic,” Papan said. “I thought it was pathetic when the council decided to remove the monument.”
Prior to the start of the area’s transformation into a hub for new developments, installations on either side of Millbrae Avenue greeted drivers entering the city with the city’s crest and various plaques for city organizations.
Councilmember Reuben Holober said a location closer to the highway on Millbrae Avenue could be used for a larger “more grand” sign, similar to the one that was removed to make way for new construction.
Councilmembers opted to approve new landscaping and support irrigation infrastructure at the site of the proposed sign in the center median while preserving the tree slated for removal. Mayor Ann Schneider queried whether landscaping could continue further up the overpass to replace red pavers in the center median currently “full of cigarette butts.”
A project manager for the city said extending the landscaping was not practical due to lack of dirt under the median on the overpass.
City Manager Tom Williams said he would work with the developer to come up with a new plan for a sign or monument.
“I believe that they did start the manufacturing process [of the sign] but if this is the direction of council I’m positive we can work it out with the developer, not to install this sign and not to remove the tree,” he said.
