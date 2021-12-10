A massive transformation of Millbrae’s El Camino Real corridor and Broadway downtown area is in the works, with the latest iteration of plans discussed by city officials last week. The city’s hopes to transform both corridors into pedestrian and bicycle friendly areas with widened sidewalks, bike lanes, trees and landscaping, lighting, street furnishings and art. The City Council and Planning Commission are slated to approve a finalized plan by fall next year at which time funding can be sought for the project.
“This is going to make a huge difference for the look and feel and aesthetics of Millbrae for many decades to come,” City Manager Tom Williams said.
The bulk of changes are planned for El Camino Real, with the six-lane road proposed to be reduced to four lanes, two in either direction, to make way for bike lanes. Broadway could see changes to include sidewalk widths nearly doubled, with parallel parking replacing the existing angled spaces.
Overall, both roads would receive a hefty dose of greenery, including numerous trees to be planted throughout. El Camino Real would be lined with large canopy trees while Broadway would retain its palms and receive smaller decorative trees. Sidewalks all around would also be enhanced with pavers or other design elements, streetlights would be replaced or added, benches would be placed and bus stops would be redone.
On El Camino Real, the portion of the road between Chadbourne Avenue and Taylor Boulevard where a frontage road exists would see a bike lane separated from traffic with a landscaped buffer on the west side of the street and a bike lane with a painted buffer on the east side. The remaining two-thirds of the thoroughfare within city limits could see either bike lanes protected by parked cars or bike lanes between traffic and parked cars.
Various pedestrian safety improvements would be made with crossing refuges added to the center divide, which would be widened to accommodate landscaping and trees. Center turning lanes would be retained.
While the plan could be built in two phases, councilmembers and some members of the Planning Commission agreed the project should be carried out in a single phase, both to reduce disturbances associated with construction and to potentially aid in obtaining grant funding.
El Camino Real renovations are complicated due to the road’s classification as a state highway, giving Caltrans jurisdiction and requiring plans be approved by the agency.
“There is a lot up in the air in terms of what Caltrans will approve, when they will approve it, also what the budget is for the project,” said Councilmember Reuben Holober, who said he would prefer the plan retain both phases due to the uncertainty.
The first phase on El Camino Real would maintain six lanes on the majority of the road, and would force a decision between adding bike lanes or retaining curbside parking. Holober said he would not feel comfortable removing parking due to impacts on local businesses. The removal of lanes could be an issue for Caltrans, part of the motivation for a phased approach. While much of the corridor is six lanes, portions, including through adjacent Burlingame, are four lanes. The stretch through Millbrae was noted to be among the widest parts of the road, which spans from Daly City to San Jose.
“There is an ongoing conversation that’s begun with not only Millbrae but other cities up and down the corridor to revisit the question of whether the six lanes is necessary,” Jacob Tobias, a project manager for the city, said. “That’s an ongoing conversation [with Caltrans].”
Funding for the effort could come from a variety of sources, among them the city’s general fund, enterprise funds, impact fees and community benefit payments, grants, as well as parking revenue, City Manager Tom Williams said.
The move to parallel parking on Broadway would reduce parking places on the street by 20%, Williams said, a move that would likely be accompanied by metered parking and potential parking structures on existing city-owned property. Parking in lieu fees — those charged by the city to developers who fail to provide on-site parking deemed adequate, could also be a funding source, Williams said.
“This is not a pie-in-the-sky plan,” Williams said, emphasizing the feasibility of acquiring sufficient funding.
The discussion of the streetscape plan is part of a broader specific plan, which will also guide future private development in the area. The next steps in the undertaking will include drafting a document outlining potential environmental impacts of the specific plan as required by the California Environmental Quality Act.
