Construction of the new Millbrae Recreation Center, replacing the former community facility lost to fire, is moving along rapidly, according to officials interested in fundraising to offset costs.
The Millbrae City Council received an update during a meeting Tuesday, April 27, on the progress to reconstruct the new building at the location of the former center, which was destroyed by fire in 2016.
Foundation for the new center has been laid and vertical construction is underway, and officials hope that work will continue through the year with an eye on hosting a grand opening next June.
“It’s very exciting to see this work,” said Councilmember Reuben Holober, examining pictures of the construction that has been completed through April.
The project is expected to cost $28.4 million, including a contingency budget worth $1.7 million. So far, $6.6 million has been spent, according to a city report.
Officials are hoping a portion of the costs will be covered through a fundraising campaign, which will cover about $1.75 million of the overall budget.
A series of goals have been established for the fundraising campaign, such as raising $400,000 for furniture, $700,000 for an audio visual system, $150,000 for public art and $100,000 for trees, among other costs.
For his part, Holober noted that some of the fundraising goals — such as $100,000 for trees — should be prioritized and considered as community contributions are sought.
“There is certainly no guarantee we’ll raise that amount of money and, if we don’t, I think we need to be clear as to which of these items are essential and which are nice to have,” he said. “And what could potentially be scaled back if the money isn’t there.”
City Manager Tom Williams acknowledged the perspective, and suggested Holober’s comments would be considered as the fundraising campaign gains momentum.
Officials are also planning to place a donor wall in the new building, recognizing those who contributed to the rebuild. The fundraising campaign has identified a series of recognition categories that can be awarded according to the amount of money donated.
To aid the fundraising effort, Vice Mayor Anne Oliva suggested officials open reservations for the facility as soon as possible, noting large events are often booked far ahead of time.
“Things are planned a year in advance so if we could think about booking that up and already generating some income, that would be something I would like to think about,” she said.
Additionally, Mayor Ann Schneider proposed that the fundraising effort could be fortified through a pledge campaign, which may broaden the initiative to a wider audience.
In other business, officials approved designs of a new mural on the wall of the outdoor fitness court planned adjacent to the Millbrae skate park.
The mural project is financed by the city, the Land and Water Conservation Fund and Peninsula Health Care District, and terms of the agreement to place the mural require logos of each agencies to be incorporated into the artwork.
Acknowledging the mural will face the Spur Trail, Schneider questioned whether the corporate branding is necessary for a natural setting.
“It’s a little commercial,” she said of the mural, which is comprised entirely of three large emblems promoting the agencies.
But when officials confirmed the funding is contingent on incorporating the logos, Schneider relented and officials selected a mural featuring white typeface for the three emblems.
