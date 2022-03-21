After two years of rate deferments amid the pandemic, water bills in Millbrae will once again begin incremental increases, with average monthly residential bills slated to increase by roughly $19.40 by 2024.
The increase is in line with previously approved water rate increases, which were put off in 2020 and 2021 due to potential financial hardship. Millbrae’s water bills include a fixed cost and one based on use. The fixed rate, currently $25, will increase to $26.70 July of this year, $28.40 the following year and $30 in 2024 for homes with standard 3/4-inch meters.
The charge based on use will increase from its current $10.40 per 100 cubic feet of water to $11.20 this July, $12 in 2023 and $12.80 in 2024. The city estimated a typical single-family home uses 600 cubic feet of water per month.
The rate hikes will cover the rising cost of wholesale water from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, where the city purchases its water. It will also cover upgrades and maintenance to the city’s water system, most notably a new 1.5-million-gallon water tank being constructed that is estimated to cost $7.1 million.
While the SFPUC halted water rate increases from 2017 to this year, costs are projected to begin increasing again by 5% per year through at least 2030. Wholesale water costs account for 39% of water bills in Millbrae, another 37% goes to operations and maintenance and 25% goes to capital improvements, according to the city.
With the new water tank among other projects, the city expects the current and following two fiscal years to spend a combined $6.3 million more than its revenue. The bulk of that will be in the coming fiscal year when $6.7 million is expected to go to capital improvements. The city plans to recoup the cost in future years by keeping total spending less than revenue.
