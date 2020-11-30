Departing from the judgment of a regional agency assessing appropriate development standards near the airport, Millbrae officials expressed comfort with allowing biotechnology companies occupying offices under the plane flight path.
Councilmembers unanimously voted during a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 24, in support of permitting life science uses in the Millbrae Station Area Specific Plan. Though not a final decision, the vote advances an effort to set building policy near the joint Caltrain and BART station.
The approval differs from City/County Association of Governments Airport Land Use Committee, which previously said such businesses are not suitable to inhabit the area due to the risk posed by planes dropping in to land at San Francisco International Airport.
For her part, Councilwoman Gina Papan said she believes the danger assessment by the committee is overstated and that the opportunity for financial gain by allowing the businesses is too great to overlook.
“I think our risk is exceptionally low in this area and it would be extremely beneficial to our economic recovery without any increased risk to the airport or our public,” she said.
The vote at the meeting sets the stage for councilmembers in 2021 to formally overrule the previous decision by the regional body, which reserves the first right to refuse allowing sensitive uses near the airport. Millbrae officials have made their case for why the use should be permitted at previous meetings, but the agency was not persuaded.
In justifying the decision, Millbrae officials noted that similar businesses are allowed only a short distance from the zone bound by the station area specific plan, which ranges from the train station along Millbrae Avenue and into downtown.
Also as part of their vote, Millbrae officials agreed that they would also send a letter to the City/County Association of Governments requesting that the group update its list of suitable uses near the airport.
Assistant City Attorney Michael Conneran noted the regional group’s decision is partially intended to absolve it of any liability should a plane trying to land at the airport crash into one of the offices occupied by a biotech company, where hazardous materials may be present.
Should councilmembers go on to ultimately approve allowing the businesses in the zone, the groundwork would be laid for biotech companies leasing or buying office space in the sweeping new developments which will be built near the train station.
Development firm Greystar wrote a letter encouraging Millbrae officials to allow the life sciences industry in the area, noting its own interest in helping attract those companies to the city.
“For these companies to be able to call Millbrae ‘home’ would be a huge step forward for the city and will place the city of Millbrae in the focal area for development and economic growth along the peninsula [sic],” said Scott Foster, managing director of development for Greystar, in a letter to councilmembers.
Councilwoman Anne Oliva said she supported the proposal as well.
“I would speak in favor of this exception and hope we can go forward with this,” she said, noting officials in South San Francisco recently signaled they too would overrule the regional agency to make way for development of a new residential development under the flight path.
Additionally, Mayor Reuben Holober said the exception could prove useful for officials in future — citing the chance to overrule the land use group to allow development of gathering spaces or banquet rooms in hotels built near the train station.
“This could potentially be a tool we use for other land uses in the [Millbrae Station Area Specific Plan] to assure this area is built out in a way that is advantageous to the city,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.