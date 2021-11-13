The Millbrae post office at 501 Broadway is temporarily closed due to necessary building repairs, according to a U.S. Postal Service or the Postal Service spokesperson. No reopening date has been made available.
Millbrae postal customers can pick up their hold mail and box mail at the Burlingame carrier annex at 1625 Rollins Road, according to the Postal Service. The Millbrae location has been closed since at least Wednesday.
No further information was made available, though Mayor Ann Schnieder said a Postal Service representative indicated the closure was due to a broken pipe. A later Postal Service press release stated the location was closed for “renovations.”
Mail will be available for pick-up at the Burlingame annex Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other nearby post offices include the San Bruno post office at 1300 Huntington Ave., the Burlingame post office at 820 Stanton Road, the Burlingame post office at 329 Primrose Road and the Burlingame post office 1141 Capuchino Ave.
