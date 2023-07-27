Police in Millbrae arrested a man on suspicion of possessing a firearm and dealing illegal drugs, the department announced Tuesday.
At around 9:05 p.m. Monday, a San Mateo Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling Skyline Boulevard near Hillcrest Boulevard when the officer saw a Dodge Challenger completely blocking the southbound lane of Skyline with its hazard lights flashing.
The deputy made contact with the driver, Luis Adrian Francisco Manzo, and allegedly saw a black handgun on the driver’s seat of the car.
Manzo was arrested without incident, but the Sheriff’s Office alleged that the handgun was stolen and that the car contained narcotics for sales.
Manzo was booked into the San Mateo jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a stolen, loaded firearm, ammunition, and narcotics for sale and is being held on $50,000 bail, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The suspect has a prior felony conviction and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
