The Millbrae City Council stopped short this week of supporting a ballot initiative aiming to override state laws that limit cities’ abilities to deny new housing developments.
The initiative has yet to reach enough signatures to be placed on the ballot, but backers hope support from cities like Millbrae would help the effort gain momentum. Councilmembers Tuesday, however, said it was too early to declare support for the measure and cited uncertainty regarding the scope of the initiative’s impact.
“I’m just as frustrated as everyone else with the actions taken in the state Legislature,” said Councilmember Reuben Holober. “That being said … this is premature.”
The measure, called the Brand-Huang-Mendoza Tri-Partisan Land Use Initiative, would allow local governments to override certain state laws regarding zoning and land use, including the controversial Senate Bill 9 and likely a slew of other state laws similarly aiming to spur housing development.
Holober, along with Councilmember Anders Fung, voted to not support the measure and Councilmember Gina Papan abstained. Mayor Ann Schneider and Vice Mayor Anne Oliva voted in favor.
Holober noted that the organization behind the initiative, Our Neighborhood Voices, did not list any major endorsements and it was unclear if the measure would make it to the ballot — though he said if it did, he would likely to support it. He said the state housing rules in question have actually hindered the city’s ability to negotiate for more affordable housing.
Papan shared a similar sentiment, claiming also that the council was committed to building housing regardless of state mandates. She too cited a lack of signatures behind her decision.
“We want to do our housing, we are trying to do our housing, we are trying to be sustainable at the same time,” said Papan. “A lot of the legislation that has been currently passed really is negatively impacting our infrastructure, our ability to be sustainable.”
SB 9, signed into law earlier this year, requires cities to approve the construction of up to four units on a previously single-unit-only lot. The vast majority of residential land previously was designated only for single-family homes in the state, a policy housing advocates have pointed to as a key driver in the state’s soaring housing costs.
The initiative takes aim also at Senate Bill 330, the rule that took effect last year that bars cities from stalling residential developments or enacting new rules that limit the amount of housing able to be built.
The council recently butted heads with a developer over a 380-unit project seeking approval with SB 330’s help. A settlement in the disagreement was recently reached requiring the city to approve the project with the developer paying roughly $9 million in impact fees — half of the amount originally requested by the city.
In an impassioned plea to her peers to support the measure, Oliva cited the recent tussle, recalling “horrific” meetings during the process.
“It’s not premature; we’re too late,” said Oliva. “This is something we should have fought long ago so that we could have kept and maintained local control.”
Schneider echoed the sentiment, adding she was unable to convey her frustration due to being “hamstrung in litigation.”
“The developers are here in Millbrae and they are using the housing laws against us,” said Schneider. “For the residents of Millbrae who are angry, I am with you and I will go out there and collect signatures with you.”
Fung, though also concerned support would be premature, expressed broader concerns to do with the measures’ impact. He said that he shared concerns that the laws would limit the city’s ability to guide development in a sustainable fashion that bolsters affordable housing. But the initiative could also wipe out good laws necessary for addressing housing needs, he said.
“Blindly and broadly overturning 80 plus housing bills since 2017 and undoing many years of work from our state Legislature is not going to move us forward,” he said. “What we need is legislation that actually moves us forward in ways that have sensible measures that would give local jurisdictions the ability to guide the development.”
Fung, himself a developer, has faced opposition to residential projects, including a recent five-story building proposed in San Francisco’s Twin Peaks neighborhood.
According to Mike Dunham, a lead with pro-housing advocacy group Peninsula for Everyone, the initiative would invalidate not just rules encouraging affordable housing, but could also impact environmental protection rules like the California Environmental Quality Act.
Dunham said he expects to see “wide condemnation” of the ballot measure, and expressed doubt that the measure could gather enough signatures to make it to the ballot.
City Manager Tom Williams said he would reintroduce a resolution to support the measure if enough signatures are gathered to bring the item to voters. The initiative would be on the ballot in November 2022.
