A new apartment building with ground-floor retail is set to replace a shuttered Office Depot at the north end of Millbrae’s downtown, following a unanimous vote of approval by the city’s Planning Commission this week.
The six-story building will include 278 apartments on 1.8 acres sandwiched between Broadway and El Camino Real. Construction is planned to begin next year and wrap up in 2025.
“It looks really attractive, especially considering what’s there now,” Planning Commission Chair Jean Joh said of the design.
The plans offer a glimpse of how the downtown will likely be developed in coming years per the city’s recently released “Broadway specific plan.” The plan, though not yet officially adopted, calls for similar structures to replace some of the lower lying buildings and surface level parking lots nearby.
The building will include 349 parking spots, mostly below ground, with 42 spaces set aside for the commercial uses. Another 86 spaces for bikes will be provided.
It will also include 26 below-market rate units, affordable to “very-low income” residents ($1,598 monthly for a studio, $1,713 for a one-bedroom, and $2,056 for a two-bedroom). The average unit will be 823 square feet, ranging from 538 to 1,417 square feet. The building will be mostly one- and two-bedroom units, with 29 studios and 10 three-bedrooms also provided.
In all, 795 residents will live in the building, according to an environmental study of the project. Commissioner Christopher Delnagro pointed out the figure was more than 3% the city’s total population.
“So obviously it’s a big investment, we’re very happy to see the investment in our city,” he said.
The apartments will wrap around a central courtyard that will include a pool. The second level will include balconies above the retail spaces, which could include restaurants.
The developer, Texas-based High Street Residential, will also redo adjacent outdoor spaces including a city-owned slice of land that had been used as a loading area for the Office Depot. The space will get outdoor seating and landscaping. Sidewalks are set to be widened and bike racks and benches will be added, in addition to 42 new trees planted.
Brian Pianca, a representative of High Street, said he hoped the project would be a “catalyst for downtown” and help draw pedestrians to the north side, which tends to get less foot traffic as it transitions to a more residential area.
Also of note, the city ordinarily requires 504 parking spaces for a building this size, a rule waived per the state’s “density bonus” law, which applies to projects that meet certain affordability requirements. The developer indicated meeting the city’s code would require another level of parking that would cost $4.8 million, something that would cause the project to not pencil out given the inclusion of below-market rate units.
The developer will also be among the first to pay the city’s new “impact fees,” which will help pay for city infrastructure and services. The fees for the project total $14.6 million, plus another $1.1 million that goes to the school district.
