With the pandemic destabilizing previously reliable sources of tax income, Millbrae officials are examining economic development opportunities to fend off threats to the city budget.
The Millbrae City Council discussed the finances during a meeting Tuesday, April 27, and looked for ways to solidify the city’s fiscal footing after more than a year of economic upheaval.
And while officials are hopeful that a corner has been turned on the road to recovery amid the public health crisis, they also acknowledged the damage done to the city’s budget.
“There is no doubt in my mind we are in a difficult time and tightening our belt is certainty important,” said Councilmember Anders Fung.
To illustrate the depths of that difficulty, officials anticipated that spending will outpace revenue to the tune of about $1.9 million in the coming fiscal year. Additionally, the city’s general fund balance, which started the fiscal year at $12.7 million, will be paid down to roughly $8.4 million by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
A portion of additional spending is needed to offset significant tax income losses, most notably in revenue generated by the city’s travel industry.
Transient occupancy tax, or income the city receives when a traveler stays overnight in a Millbrae hotel, plummeted from $6 million in the 2019-20 fiscal year to $2 million in the current fiscal year.
Acknowledging most of Millbrae’s travel industry is reliant on visitors coming through San Francisco International Airport, which has suffered greatly amid the pandemic, officials are projecting a gradual recovery.
The projected budget for the next fiscal year assumes that hotel tax revenue will still bring in $1 million less than levels reached before the pandemic, and assumptions are that full economic recovery won’t occur until the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Officials noted the recovery process could be hastened by raising the hotel tax rate though, which lags by about 2% behind many other neighboring cities. Vice Mayor Anne Oliva instructed officials to examine whether a rate hike would be feasible to help generate more income for the city.
To lessen the financial harm brought by the economic slowdown, officials introduced a hiring freeze and agreed to hold off on most capital improvement projects, except those that are essential.
The city’s sales tax income ticked down by about $500,000 over the last year as well. But while officials acknowledged the dip, they noted initial fears that the losses would be greater.
Officials assessed the budget during the most recent meeting in preparation for a series of fiscal discussions next month that will lead to adopting a new spending plan at the end of May.
With hopes of generating some additional income, Councilmember Gina Papan suggested officials survey the cannabis delivery industry and require those doing business in Millbrae to pay licensing fees.
Officials have banned cannabis retail shops, but Papan said delivery companies working in Millbrae are obligated to pay their fair share, claiming “it is the law of the land.”
Federal pandemic relief funds will be important to help stabilize the city’s budget, said officials who projected that Millbrae will received about $4.2 million in financial aid over a couple of payments.
For his part, City Manager Tom Williams said officials are also looking at opportunities to attract businesses and establish an attractive environment for new industries.
Among those interests include allowing life sciences companies to move to the area near the train station under a recent decision by officials to embrace the industry’s presence in its central business district.
“We are going to continue to have economic development and build our tax base,” he said.
