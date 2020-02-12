Millbrae officials are still shooting for soon opening a disc golf course — but an initial approach may have got stuck in the rough.
The Millbrae Parks and Recreation Commission opted Monday, Feb. 10, to search for different locations to build the course, determining the site first proposed along the Spur Trail and Millbrae Avenue was inadequate.
Not to be deterred, City Manager Tom Williams said officials will examine two more potential locations elsewhere in the city and keep advancing toward building a recreational destination for the community.
“They love the idea, they want to pursue it but they believe there are more feasible locations for disc golf,” said Williams, summarizing the action taken by the commission.
He said the other two locations to be scoped will be another slice of the Spur Trail north of Lomita Avenue or in the Mills Estate Park, off of Sebastian Drive, south of the Millbrae Avenue exit from Interstate 280.
Regarding the initial site proposed along Millbrae Avenue, east of Ashton Avenue and near Mills High School, commissioners felt it was too popular with pedestrians and other users to introduce a course, said Williams.
“They considered this area of the Spur Trail a little too crowded,” he said.
Disc golf is a outdoor sport in which players throw weighted frisbees from a tee area toward chain baskets called pins. The scoring system is similar to traditional golf, and the player who shoots their disc into the pin with the fewest amount of shots wins.
Williams considered the game a great potential recreational opportunity for the community, but noted the potential conflict associated with players throwing discs in an area also occupied by pedestrians or others enjoying the open space.
Officials also opted to pursue building a nine-pin course rather than the fuller version with 18 pins which had initially been considered, said Williams.
Millbrae Councilmembers last year blessed the proposal to build the course, which will be mostly financed by an $8,000 grant from the Rotary club. The project is expected to cost about $3,000.
To build excitement, Williams said a community event was held Saturday, Feb. 1, on a trial version of the course at site initially proposed. He said nearly 50 people attended and favorable feedback was presented to the Parks and Recreation Commission at the most recent meeting.
“This could be a nice amenity for the community,” he said.
Looking ahead, Williams expected the course design team to reconvene next week, and hopefully bring the site proposal back to the Parks and Recreation commission next month, with hopes it could be approved by the City Council by the end of March.
Williams noted there is a sense of urgency in having the course built soon, as the grant financing construction mandates its completion by May 1.
Officials have favored disc golf because it is relatively inexpensive to play — a starting set with a driver, putter and medium-range disc sells in the ballpark of $30 — and unlike traditional golf, there are often no green fees. The Millbrae course would be free, and officials have suggested discs could be made available for rent as well.
Disc golf is also a recreation enjoyed by men and women of all ages, which officials have considered an opportunity for families and friends to play together. Courses are simple to design too, requiring little grooming or maintenance and the sport’s impact is minimal, so long as the natural environment can withstand the occasional strike from a flying plastic object.
Though niche, disc golf is popular in the Bay Area with a sizable group of followers who play on the few local dedicated courses located in San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Cruz and the East Bay. There is also a disc golf course at the Emerald Hills Golf Course, but there is a green fee and the space is shared with traditional golfers.
For his part, Williams noted the broad appeal of the game and likened the proposed course to the Kevin Costner film “Field of Dreams.”
“If you build it, they will come,” he said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.