Millbrae’s garbage service is due for a rate adjustment that will increase most households’ bill $1.62 per month beginning in June, but the city’s mayor believes the service’s dedication to capturing methane is a worthwhile investment.
In 2009, Millbrae officials approved an agreement with the South San Francisco Scavenger Company, a garbage service, for an eight-year term. The agreement requires that rates become effective on July 1 of each year. It also requires a three-year cycle of rate adjustments. The first two years the maximum rate is based on 80% of the consumer price index. This is the second year of the cycle and resulted in a 3.9% increase, according to a staff report. Mayor Ann Schneider said during a meeting Tuesday, May 23, the existing contract stipulates what the city pays, during a meeting.
“No one likes to see increased rates, but here is the reality, we are in the middle of a pretty high inflation rate,” Schneider said.
The benefits of the Scavenger Company is its food scrap collection program, Schneider said. The garbage service collects food scraps and biodegradable materials from curbside pickups. It captures the methane and turns it into biofuel and Schneider added the program is an investment for the city because it keeps the materials out of landfill and keeps from releasing methane into the atmosphere.
The changes will appear on customers’ bills starting July 1, reflecting the customers’ June bill. For residential customers with 32 gallon bins, the price will be $43.05 per month, or $1.62 increase. For commercial customers with 32 gallon bins, the price will be $39.73 per month, or $1.49 increase. Commercial 2-cubic-yard bins will be $392.11 per month, or $14.72. The 14-yard temporary debris box is $735.77 for a weeklong rental, or $27.62 increase. Trash compactors will be $78.63 per yard, or $2.96 increase, according to the report.
Next, Schneider said she wants to conduct a survey to see how many residents are participating in the food scrap program.
