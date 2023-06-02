Ann Schneider

Ann Schneider

Millbrae’s garbage service is due for a rate adjustment that will increase most households’ bill $1.62 per month beginning in June, but the city’s mayor believes the service’s dedication to capturing methane is a worthwhile investment.

In 2009, Millbrae officials approved an agreement with the South San Francisco Scavenger Company, a garbage service, for an eight-year term. The agreement requires that rates become effective on July 1 of each year. It also requires a three-year cycle of rate adjustments. The first two years the maximum rate is based on 80% of the consumer price index. This is the second year of the cycle and resulted in a 3.9% increase, according to a staff report. Mayor Ann Schneider said during a meeting Tuesday, May 23, the existing contract stipulates what the city pays, during a meeting.

nick@smdailyjournal.com

(650)344-5200, ext. 105

