Economic development, a general plan update, public safety initiatives and improved communication to residents were potential priorities identified by Millbrae officials for the coming year.
The Millbrae City Council began winnowing down annual goals during a meeting Thursday, March 4, but after three hours of deliberation agreed to establish a final list during a study session Tuesday, March 9.
After a ranging discussion at the meeting last week, Mayor Ann Schneider lauded the progress in distilling down dozens of proposed programs into a handful of potential finalists.
“I think we did darn well,” said Schneider.
Ultimately, officials are planning to establish a list of five goals they will consider top priorities to accomplish or at least make considerable headway in advancing over 2021.
City Manager Tom Williams said the insight will guide his work plan development for the coming year, which will require an assessment of the budget and staff time.
Councilmembers culled their potential priorities from a handful of categories — economic viability, infrastructure sustainability, quality of life, successful city governance, environmental programs and a miscellaneous group of suggestions.
From the larger groups, officials called out specific programs they would prefer to push ahead in the coming year. Many councilmembers grappled with the challenge of selecting certain goals, while recognizing that a majority of the proposals are suitable to pursue.
But after intensive deliberation, some themes began to emerge as councilmembers look to the months ahead.
Economic development and looking to help the city’s business sector bounce back from the devastation brought by the pandemic was a nearly unanimously noted interest among officials.
Facilitating further development near the city’s train station, adding more hotels, luring biotech companies to Millbrae, looking for opportunities to rebuild city property and establishing a business improvement district downtown were among the economic initiatives favored.
Vice Mayor Anne Oliva said the timing is right to take on such a slate of programs, because the need for investment in local businesses is so critical at the moment.
Further regarding the train station, officials agreed to continue pressuring California High-Speed Rail Authority officials to build any forthcoming station underground. Millbrae officials prefer the concept to assure the variety of redevelopment projects proposed at the site can continue with limited obstruction.
While officials agreed bolstering the local economy and helping it rebound is essential, some suggested specific initiatives working toward that goal should be folded into a pending general plan update.
Officials are in the midst of refreshing the city’s master planning document, which will set the standard for land use policies and ultimately dictate how the Millbrae will be imagined for the coming decades.
Councilmembers acknowledged that there are overlapping economic development concepts that will be addressed through the general plan update, but they considered the initiatives so critical that they should be considered separate potential priorities.
Also, general plan updates tend to take years to complete and officials agreed Millbrae cannot wait that long to establish new economic development programs and goals.
Regarding public safety, officials hoped to promote establishment of neighborhood watch programs while also installing license plate readers to help crack down on crime.
Furthering the goal of community collaboration offered through programs such as neighborhood watch, councilmembers hoped to ramp up outreach to residents.
More frequent town hall meetings — which could be held virtually, if necessary — and discussions with specific neighborhood discussing quality of life concerns should be held as well, said officials.
To assure the outreach effort is most effective, Councilman Anders Fung urged officials to enhance the availability of messages distributed in languages other than English to meet the needs of Millbrae’s diverse community.
Looking ahead to the Tuesday meeting, Williams appreciated the variety of input offered and said the discussion will help him build a calendar designed to accomplish the priorities.
“This is very good that we know what the goals of the council are. We can develop a work plan … and bring that plan for further discussion,” he said.
