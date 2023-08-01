The Millbrae City Council upped its legislative ante by establishing a subcommittee in an effort to create strategic goals toward state legislation.
The city hired a lobbyist, Nielsen Merksamer — who worked most recently on artificial turf bans and ordinances — on retainer for $6,000 a month in September. However, both Councilmember Anders Fung and Mayor Ann Schneider believe establishing a legislative subcommittee to keep an open line of communication with the lobbyists for ongoing issues concerning the city would be beneficial and helpful. It is important the city actively assists the lobbyists on matters that affect it, Fung said. By doing so, Fung added it will help the city work more collaboratively with outside agencies.
"Being able to work with our legislative consultants to set some strategic goals and being able to put some process around all of this work," Fung said.
The council unanimously approved the subcommittee and appointed Fung and Schneider to it during a meeting Tuesday, July 25. However, Councilmember Gina Papan first appeared hesitant due to the perceived amount of staff time it could consume.
"I think there are ways to make this workable without taking a significant amount of city time," Papan said. "I do trust the council here if they want to focus our paid lobbyist in a specific direction, I think that is valuable."
Fung addressed Papan's concerns by saying he believes the subcommittee would inadvertently relieve the staff's time. The efforts are about streamlining the city's processes to make it more efficient to address legislatures that concern the city's interest, Fung added.
Schneider said she supports the subcommittee because she wants to ensure the city is getting value from the paid lobbyist.
"In this case, it is really helping the lobbyist," Schneider said.
Schneider said another city in Southern California uses its legislative subcommittee to look at the city's top needs in the legislative parameters to focus its efforts.
City Manager Tom Williams said he believes the subcommittee would be helpful for the council and could help it align with the city's goals. The lobbyist acts as the city’s eyes and ears in Sacramento, he added.
“There is a lot of state legislation that affects local control and local government and keeping on top of it and understanding it all. They send us monthly updates, they kind of keep us informed on pending introduced and amended legislations,” Williams said.
The city is interested in addressing artificial turf bans, Brown Act legislation, local control, funding, unfunded mandates, transportation, housing and budgeting, Williams added.
Councilmember Angelina Cahalan said she would like to see the city make a strategic plan and initiative, which the subcommittee could help guide and make recommendations on which the City Council could vote.
Once Papan bought into the idea, she said she would like the city to send out a letter to outside agencies, asking for additional support. In the past, the city has approved projects that ultimately were blocked by outside agencies, such as the approved project at Serra Station blocked by California's High-Speed Rail Authority.
"We need to start getting other jurisdictions and other organizations supporting us, so I would like this group to pursue that," Papan said. "If we could do that, I think it really ups our game."
Papan also suggested the committee should report back to the council to let it know what direction it is taking on legislative items.
