BART police arrested a suspect believed to have sexually assaulted a woman in a Millbrae BART station elevator early Friday morning, officials with the agency said.
Roberto Marenco, 38, was taken into custody at 8:45 p.m. at a home in Concord. Clayton and Concord police assisted BART police.
The assault happened before the station opened. A BART station agent saw the woman on a surveillance camera and called BART police.
The woman told police that she’d been assaulted in an elevator. Police are reviewing overnight surveillance video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.