The Millbrae Art and Wine Festival is moving forward for this year’s 2021 festival after all, and it will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this coming Labor Day weekend.
The Millbrae Chamber of Commerce with its event company California Artists will continue to host the festival which it has hosted for nearly 50 years with an exception for last year due to the pandemic and some recently surfaced concerns about its ability to run the event.
After concerns were brought up at a previous City Council meeting if the chamber needed to have more city support to run the festival, Chamber CEO Lorianne Paglia Richardson returned Tuesday, June 22, to discuss with the council plans for moving forward in preparation for the festival.
“How does the community benefit from the Millbrae Art and Wine festival?” said Richardson. “Broadway businesses that do remain open on festival weekend because some of them do close. They enjoy increased foot traffic, obviously, and an uptick in their business.”
Suggestions brought up for the festival included local business Pape Meat bringing a smoke grill and Bacchus Wine & Spirits setting up and possibly selling cases of wine during the event. A petting zoo is still in consideration as the one previously used is unavailable and as concerns linger about children still being unable to be vaccinated.
“So these are new aspects we hope will really revitalize and make this wine festival even better than before,” Councilmember Gina Papan said.
The chamber communicated that it retained California Artists on March 30, 2021, to provide total coordination and production of the Art and Wine Festival. California Artists organizes professional festivals with as little as 100 exhibitors with approximately 20,000 to 30,000 festivalgoers to more than 600 exhibitors and approximately 400,000 to 425,000 attendees over a two-day weekend.
The chamber provided the projected size and scope of the event, and its financial plan. California Artists has guaranteed the chamber a minimum of 175 booths for a total space fee guarantee of $43,000.
Papan also brought up that the city could look for more sponsors to go toward the rebuilding of the recreation center and other parts of the city.
“We would like to separate out if the city brings in a sponsor, that the city, whether they designate it to the recreation center or downtown business, that that money goes directly to the city in our economic recovery efforts here,” she said.
A lot of planning is coming into this year’s festival as the city hopes to focus on their economic recovery efforts and bring the community together.
“We are ready to come together, whatever it takes. And I appreciate everybody rolling up their sleeves here,” Vice Mayor Anne Oliva said.
