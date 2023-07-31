A year after starting its review process, Millbrae councilmembers adopted new design standards for homes built using a new housing law, Senate Bill 9, with hopes of creating visual consistency in neighborhoods.
Senate Bill 9, signed in to law in 2021 by Gov. Gavin Newsom, requires cities to approve accessory dwelling units and parcel subdivisions reviewed by the city’s staff and without public input. It could mean one parcel could be split in two and each new parcel could have a single-family unit, a junior ADU and an ADU or that a single parcel could have up to four units onsite. The law is meant to provide a clear path for homeowners to increase their housing stock but must follow specific design standards outlined by the city.
The City Council, during a July 25 meeting, adopted additional staff proposed design standards including requiring new proposed buildings to match the exterior and roof materials of existing units on the property. Other stipulations of the ordinance state that an applicant must occupy one of the units for a minimum of three years. The law requires one parking space per additional unit unless the property is a half mile away from a high-quality transit corridor such as El Camino Real and the Bay Area Rapid Transit and Caltrain Intermodal station, according to a staff report.
The state law concerns Mayor Ann Schneider because she said she believes it could create tension between neighbors who wouldn’t have any right to provide input on nearby projects and potential builders wouldn’t be required to provide notification of planned SB 9 projects. The city has not yet received any applications to develop an SB 9 unit.
“They actually don’t even have to go to their next door neighbor and say they are adding units next door. That is what the state of California has left us with in terms of trying to create neighbors that like each other? That breaks my heart,” Schneider said.
The law doesn’t allow the units to be used as short term rentals such as AirBnB units but would permit rentals longer than 30 days, according to the staff report. The law also doesn’t allow these types of builds to be in a State Historic Resources Inventory, to which Schneider said much of the city could be considered historic.
Since July, the City Council has been discussing potential design standards for proposed SB 9 developments but design standards approval was halted after Councilmember Anders Fung shared concerns the window requirements would create issues for future builders using the law. City staff increased the maximum crawl space height for accessory dwelling units from 18 inches to 36 inches. It also eliminated the window location requirement of 42 inches for upper stories. The revisions of the ordinance was unanimously approved by the council during a meeting Tuesday, July 25.
“All these ordinances, including the revision, are to ensure we have a pathway to success for all those permit applicants and project sponsors,” Fung said during the meeting.
