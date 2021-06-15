Because Millbrae’s finances were battered but not broken by the pandemic, city officials were able to approve a budget for the upcoming fiscal year requiring only a light draw from the city’s reserve.
The Millbrae City Council unanimously approved Tuesday, July 8, a budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year featuring $31.1 million in expected income and $32.9 million in spending with the gap filled by a contribution from the city’s reserve fund.
The budget, though facing a slight deficit, is in an improved condition from the fears of financial catastrophe officials faced when revenue plummeted amid the pandemic.
Councilmember Reuben Holober lauded the fiscal conservancy showed by officials over the year, which positioned Millbrae to maintain its budgetary solvency.
“A lot of hard work has gone into this and a it has taken a lot of hard work to weather the storm over the past year,” he said.
The city’s finances were protected through the economic uncertainty by a solid property tax base, which is expected to generate $13.2 million in the coming fiscal year, up about $800,000 from the previous year.
Additionally, officials are anticipating gains in sales and hotel taxes. Most notably, transient occupancy tax is expected to generate $5 million in the coming fiscal year — up $3 million from last year.
Officials are optimistic that loosened travel restrictions and a rebounding global economy will drive business tourism over the coming year, and visitors will stay in Millbrae hotels due to a proximity to San Francisco International Airport.
With the rising income in the budget comes an expected spending uptick, as general fund expenditures are proposed to jump from $29.1 million in the past fiscal year to $32.9 million.
After a contribution needed to balance the budget, the city’s reserve fund will be worth $9 million.
A bulk of the additional costs comes from increased public safety fees, which rose to $18 million in the proposed budget from $15.7 million in the previous fiscal year. Millbrae outsources law enforcement to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
To address some public safety concerns regarding misbehavior by those visiting Millbrae after exiting BART trains at the end of the line, officials approved spending $150,000 to hire a social worker.
Vice Mayor Anne Oliva expressed some optimism the investment will help reduce potential safety hazards, while also improving the lives of those needing assistance.
“Hopefully we can make a difference in a couple peoples’ lives,” she said.
City Manager Tom Williams concurred, while expressing his dismay that the city needed to spend its limited resources to address a problem he believed is caused by outside agencies.
“Homelessness is a transit issue and the transit agencies need to step up,” he said. “And by taking the lead, hopefully those jurisdictions will participate and be a partner. Because doing nothing, obviously, has not worked.”
Mayor Ann Schneider too shared her frustration regarding the city’s investment to solve what she considers an issue caused by outside forces.
“It’s painful to have to spend $150,000 for something that is not really our problem, but it is our problem. So I’m happy, but I’m also very sad,” she said.
Beyond spending from the general fund, officials also approved a capital improvement budget worth $33 million — half of which is $16.8 million to build the city’s new recreation center.
Further regarding the city’s infrastructure, officials agreed to postpone previously planned water rate hikes to grant residents some economic relief coming out of the pandemic.
Holober raised some reservation with the proposal, fearing that pushing out a potential gradual increase could ultimately lead to officials needing to approve larger, more jarring rate hikes later. Additionally, he suggested that the limited income could reduce the city’s ability to afford critical projects.
“It’s important to keep an eye on that,” Holober said.
