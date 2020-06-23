Millbrae officials approved a county deal contracting for animal control services with the Peninsula Humane Society with hopes a future contract could resolve some concerns about details of the arrangement.
The Millbrae City Council unanimously approved a proposal Thursday, June 18, to pay $160,000 into a deal with the county, which hires the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA to manage the local pet and animal population.
But recognizing a variety of frustrations with the existing contract, Millbrae officials are hopeful they can help shape a coming contract which will address concerns regarding executive compensation, animal care issues and more.
Councilwoman Anne Oliva, who worked on a subcommittee formed to address the issue, said officials needed to balance their reservations with the deal against an understanding that the city could not address animal control alone.
“There is not a prayer that the city could provide the services needed at this time on our own,” she said.
So as a compromise, officials supported the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors amending an existing contract with the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA to extend another year. But Millbrae officials will contribute to plans to draft a request for proposals once the contract expires, which could lead to selecting a new provider, said Oliva.
“Millbrae has a chance to be represented in the process of looking at the request for proposals,” she said.
Councilmembers previously expressed concerns regarding perceived inadequate pay for employees, a lucrative contract for President Ken White, allegations of inhumane animal transportation and uncertainty regarding which services the city’s contribution finances, according to a city report.
“The salary for the CEO is hard to believe for a lot of us on council,” said Oliva of White, who has earned more than $400,000 annually.
White, who did not participate in the discussion with officials, had separately denied each allegation, calling the claims absolute nonsense. To that end, he defended his salary and employee pay as competitive for the nonprofit sector, and said all animal control practices have been certified as standard for the industry.
Looking ahead, officials are hopeful the next animal control contract offers greater transparency regarding the services paid for by each city’s contribution. And Vice Mayor Ann Schneider said she would like to see such a large disparity in pay for employees and executives.
Lorrie Morton-Feazell, who oversees the county’s contract, agreed there are issues that should be clarified in the next deal. But she also noted the county has limited authority to address salaries for Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA executives, as that decision is made by the nonprofit board.
