Thieves walked away with tens of thousands of dollars in stolen property after breaking into vehicles parked at hot spots in Millbrae and San Carlos earlier this month, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
On Nov. 13, at least two vehicles parked in front of Chinese restaurant The Kitchen, located at 279 El Camino Real, were broken into between 6 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. After smashing the windows, thieves stole clothing and electronics valued at about $7,000 from one car and a bag containing shoes and textbooks estimated to be worth $680 from the other one.
That same day, at least two cars parked in front of the Millbrae In-N-Out, located at 11 Rollins Road, were burglarized between 5:45 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Thieves stole $6,390 worth of property from one of the cars, a rental, and $2,650 worth of electronics from the other car.
“The In-N-Out and The Kitchen continue to be areas of concern,” said sheriff’s spokeswoman Detective Rosemerry Blankswade. “We continue to work with the business owners to try to encourage more security features and awareness.”
Blankswade added that signs have been posted in the area warning patrons of the crimes happening there and that police operations have caught burglars in past, but those responsible for the above break-ins remain at large.
Also on Nov. 13, at least four cars were broken into between 4 p.m. and midnight in the parking lot of the San Carlos Marketplace shopping center, located at 1127 Industrial Road. Thieves stole an estimated $5,000 worth of electronics, including a laptop, from one car, and $3,100 worth of property from another car. Police officers are continuing their search for suspects
