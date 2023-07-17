If at first it doesn’t succeed, try again, and that’s what Millbrae plans to do by establishing a downtown business improvement district.
The last time the city tried to establish the district in 2019, it appeared to gain momentum only to be halted by the pandemic. The idea resurfaced in May when the City Council came up with its yearly goals but, to become successful, it will take the local businesses to buy in.
The City Council unanimously approved Tuesday, July 11, hiring New City America to begin discussing the initiative with business and property owners along Broadway in the core shopping district. City Manager Tom Williams said he thinks it is a great tool for the businesses to use to improve the area.
“It also makes sense because we have 1 million square feet of biotech campus and the Gateway at Millbrae project, and with that is going to come thousands of employees, so we want them to enjoy our downtown area,” Williams said.
The role of the BID would be to allocate funds collected from the businesses to assure streets are kept clean, develop existing businesses and attract new merchants, improve parking, promote the city’s economy and brand the city as a desirable place to eat or shop, Williams said.
The consultants will be surveying the businesses along Murchison Drive to Park Boulevard, and along El Camino Real to Broadway and Magnolia Avenue, Williams said.
Marketing and promotions on public transportation and at the San Francisco International Airport would be equally important in attracting more consumers to the area, he added.
The consultants will spend the rest of this year meeting with city stakeholders and property owners to explain the purpose, process, district boundary and assessing what the businesses can afford to contribute into the district. That process should continue until the end of the year, and will be ready for a council vote early next year, Williams said.
In total, the city will pay the consultants $100,000 to get the process rolling, up until the vote, Williams added.
