Labor negotiations concerning retirement plans for 28 Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District rangers have reached an impasse, according to the rangers’ newly formed bargaining group.
The group claims the rangers, who patrol the district’s 65,000 acres of preserves in the Santa Cruz Mountains region and San Mateo County coastside, are being denied appropriate retirement plans given the dangers faced on the job. The rangers are being unjustly required to work until 62 instead of 55 to reach full retirement benefits, and being denied other protections should they become injured, according to the group.
“The [district] will not bargain on it, they will not discuss it, they will not allow it to be in any proposals,” said Alexander Hapke, a lead ranger with the district and president of the labor representation group. He said because the rangers are first responders, striking is not an option.
“All we can do is tell the public that they are treating us in this manner, because there’s nothing that we can do to stop them,” he said.
Per the California Public Employee Retirement System, the state agency that handles retirement plans for public employees, park rangers “whose duties include law enforcement, emergency medical care first response, or fire suppression and prevention” qualify for “safety” classification, which allows for the younger retirement and additional protections for workplace injuries.
And Midpeninsula ranger duties include those things — wildland firefighting, responding to medical emergencies and law enforcement actions including making arrests, according to the district’s description of the job.
Hapke also said he had confirmed with CalPERS that the rangers qualify for the safety benefit.
But, he said, while agreements have been reached regarding other aspects of ranger compensation, the district has been unwilling to consider the retirement reclassification. The negotiations have been ongoing for nearly a year, he said.
Midpeninsula spokesperson Leigh Ann said the district’s “policy and practice is for all employees to receive the same retirement benefits.”
“We have reached agreement on everything except creating a separate retirement plan for rangers,” she said in statement. “We are committed to continue working with the [labor representation group] toward an agreement that meets the rangers’ needs while upholding our fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers.”
A ranger who retires under the plan offered by the district, after 30 years of service at age 55, would receive just 39% of their salary during retirement, according to Hapke. The safety plan, on the other hand, would provide for 75% of the ranger’s salary under the same circumstances, he said.
“It’s not cool for rangers, peace officers, firefighters and first responders to have to work until age 62,” he said.
The negotiations will be discussed by the district’s Board of Directors at an upcoming public meeting tentatively scheduled for Aug. 10, according to the district. Hapke said a copy of the district’s proposal for the rangers will be made publicly available by Aug. 8.
