The acquisition of an undivided 54% interest in a roughly 600-acre lot of coastal land is closer to fruition after gaining confirmation from the San Mateo County Planning Commission that the purchase does not violate the county’s general plan.
The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District received approval from the commission to acquire 54% interest in three properties which form South Cowell Ranch, mostly consisting of rolling hills and coastal brush. An additional 33% interest would be held by the nonprofit Peninsula Open Space Trust and the remaining 13% would be retained by the Marsh Family who currently owns ranches in the area.
The unanimous decision to confirm that the acquisition adhered to the general plan, which largely prioritizes protecting and maintaining open coastal land, was routine in nature though commissioners expressed concern for potential future development of the property. The three owners intend to continue using the land for grazing, farming and low intensity recreation, according to the staff report.
Ron Sturgeon, a rancher on the Agricultural Advisory Committee and a member of the San Mateo County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, recommended the commission find the request did not conform to the general plan and be sent to the ag committee for review. He raised concerns future public walking trails may not conform to the general plan.
“I think Midpen would consent to extending its goodwill for hearing from the agriculture committee,” said Sturgeon, referencing a legal 40-day review period which was extended by Midpen to allow for the request to come before the commission.
Deputy County Counsel Tim Fox noted the commission was not being asked to weigh in on whether future trails did or did not conform to the general plan. Project Planner William Gibson also noted the request would automatically be considered confirmed if the 40-day review period expired.
If the commission chose to not confirm the acquisition, the decision would not have hindered Midpen’s right to move forward with the purchase, said staff during the virtual meeting. Any future interests in developing the land would be required to follow necessary planning and review processes. Currently, low density residences, barns and sheds exist on the properties.
After the purchase, the three property owners intend to subdivide the property into three parcels, with Midpen owning 371 acres of land, the Marsh family owning 226 acres and the remaining 2 acres being owned by POST. The share in interest ownership would not directly align to the breakdown of property ownership.
In other business, the commission also voted, 3-2, to recommend supervisors approve aligning the county’s Coastal Zone with state accessory dwelling unit regulations. If approved by the Board of Supervisors, the ordinance would amend ADU regulations along the county’s coastline to permit homeowners to construct an 800-square-foot ADU on their property.
Commissioners Lisa Ketchum and Fred Hansson both voted against the recommendation, noting they would support the measure if two amendments were made to the ordinance to limit Coastal District residents to one ADU per parcel and prohibiting additions on substandard lots.
“I’m really torn. I recognize and understand and feel for the housing crisis we have and at the same time I share concerns Commissioner Ketcham has,” said Hansson before voting against the measure.
As proposed, homeowners would also be permitted to develop two ADUs, a large either attached or detached unit and a second junior ADU to be contained within the existing floor plan. Property owners would also be permitted to build an ADU wherever a residence stands even if the home sits on a substandard lot.
The Coastal Zone currently has two caps in place preventing widespread development, an annual 40-unit development cap and an additional ADU cap of 466. Both caps will be maintained within the ordinance and officials have no intention of removing them, said staff.
Commissioners also expressed concern junior ADUs would unfairly be included in the cap count because the units are built into existing infrastructure and recommended staff look into removing the confined units from the total unit count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.