Six months after launching, SamTrans’ microtransit pilot, a new on-demand bus service, is not seeing the ridership numbers officials had hoped for, but those who have used it are overwhelmingly satisfied with their experience, according to the transit agency.
Dubbed SamTrans OnDemand, the new bus line replaced the FLX Pacifica line in May, serving a 5-square-mile area around the Linda Mar community. The service allows passengers to request a ride to anywhere in the service area via an app or by calling SamTrans. Buses make stops based on an algorithm that plots out the most efficient route while having some safeguards to make sure the first ones to board are served as close to first as makes sense. So far, wait times for the bus average 12 minutes and the app has accurately predicted arrival times.
Officials were hoping the on-demand service would meet the needs of those who used the FLX and also attract new riders. But in its first four months of service, the on-demand line saw about 10 to 12 fewer daily trips than the FLX.
Officials are hoping that will change as soon as one persisting issue with the app is fixed. About 7% of trip requests receive a “seat unavailable” message at times when a seat is available. SamTrans staff is analyzing the seat unavailable message to better understand why it appears and determined what adjustments can be made to the algorithm.
The “seat unavailable” message often comes when large groups of people, for example students, request rides from the same place at the same time. Staff has concluded that microtransit simply may not be a good solution for large groups of riders.
That said, about 70% of trip requests are being accommodated “which is really high,” said Christy Wegener, director of planning, at a meeting Wednesday.
Officials are also hoping an impending marketing campaign — the first for the on-demand bus line — will boost ridership.
“We think there’s room to grow ridership,” Wegener said.
Despite some frustration with the “seat unavailable” message, passengers are overwhelmingly happy with the service, Wegener said
“Those riding it really like it,” she said. “The customer experience is positive and most customers who completed the survey are former FLX riders and like [the on-demand service] better.”
SamTrans board members were also complimentary of the new service.
“It can be very easy to become complacent and just work hard to deliver what you’ve got, but this agency really works hard to see what’s coming next,” said Board Member Josh Powell. “I think that’s necessary to stay relevant, especially in Silicon Valley, with the constant focus on the future.”
The service is offered from 6:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. between Monday and Friday and costs $2.25 per ride for adults and $1.10 for seniors and youth. There is a small discount for Clipper users.
The bus line is serviced by about 10 relatively small buses that can accommodate 18 and there’s standing room for 25. There are two wheelchair seats.
Once the one-year pilot wraps up, staff will return to the board with a recommendation on whether to make it a permanent service and other locations that might benefit from it. Staff believes that low density will benefit most and, during the meeting, board members specifically said they’d like to see the service in parts of San Carlos and Belmont.
