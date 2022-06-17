Burlingame Community for Education Foundation received a $130,000 gift to the BCE Endowment Fund from Meta and a pledge of continued financial support that will provide added stability in perpetuity to the Burlingame School District, it was announced this week.
“As part of the Burlingame community, Meta is committed to being a good neighbor,” Auggie Torres, Meta community engagement manager, said in a press release. “We’re pleased that our multi-year donation will help sustain and enhance public education for all students in the Burlingame School District.”
Meta recently opened their flagship storefront on their Burlingame Reality Labs campus.
The BCE Endowment Fund has embarked on a $2 million campaign in recent years with the intent of providing long-term, enduring financial support for the Burlingame School District. BCE’s annual grant to BSD will benefit directly from the Endowment Fund and help the school district offset inevitable economic instability created by state funding. A volunteer-run Endowment Council launched the initial $2 million campaign in 2019 and has reached its halfway goal of $1 million with the help of the Meta gift and many generous donations from community members.
“Burlingame is a diverse community with almost 20% of students living in socioeconomically disadvantaged households,” Angela Dubovsky, BCE executive director, said in the release. “Our public schools are a great equalizer providing high-quality enriched education for all TK-8th grade students with the benefit of our more than $2.5M annual grant. We are so grateful for this gift which gets us closer to fully funding our Endowment which will, in turn, provide meaningful, enduring stability to the annual grant.”
Burlingame community members who would like to make a local investment in our public schools supporting our children in perpetuity can learn more at BCEendowment.org.
(0) comments
