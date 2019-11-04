San Ramon-based developer Meridian is the new owner of a 100,000-square-foot office building in downtown San Mateo after escrow closed on the purchase of the six-story building at 1300 S. El Camino Real last week.
According to a press release from Meridian, the purchase was reflective of Meridian’s commitment to strong submarkets in the Bay Area, such as the mid-Peninsula. DivcoWest sold the property to Meridian and the purchase price of the building — currently more than 70% leased — was not disclosed, according to the release.
Awais Mughal, senior vice president with Meridian, described the building — constructed in 1987 and home to Charles Schwab, LendingTree and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation — as a high-quality asset with flexible floorplates that can accommodate tenants of a variety of sizes. The purchase is Meridian’s largest general office deal to date, according to the release.
It is near 13th Avenue, just south of downtown.
“Downtown San Mateo is becoming more attractive to tenants given the transportation options and amenities located nearby,” he said in the release. “We plan to renew existing rents and to lease up the remaining available space.”
Mughal said the developer will proactively improve vacant spaces for prospective tenants and upgrade the common areas and restrooms. He said Meridian would work with the city to put exterior signs on the building for future tenants and upgrade monument signs to further improve the building, according to the release.
John Moutsanas, senior vice president with Meridian, said the developer will continue to look for high-quality, well-located offices throughout the Bay Area and intends to increase Meridian’s volume of traditional office acquisitions, according to the release.
According to the San Mateo County Assessor’s Office, the property changed hands in October of 2015 at a purchase price of $43,850,000.
