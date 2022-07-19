Student mental health took a hit during the pandemic, causing spikes in anxiety and depression and struggles with returning to in-person classes for some South San Francisco Unified School District students, according to an end-of-year update.
“In a post-global pandemic environment, our kids are the raw nerve endings. They’re the ones expressing the collective grief and trauma that we’re experiencing as a community,” said Jane Chandler, senior director of the Mental Health Youth Services Bureau at Urban Services YMCA.
Chandler outlined the top stressors to student mental health during the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, July 14, pinpointing social media, distance learning and a struggle to re-acclimate to in-person education as key issues.
By the end of this most recent school year, YSB was providing direct services to 525 students across SSFUSD’s campuses for a total of 4,194 individual therapy and group sessions. Those figures are up by 20% compared to the year prior when 479 students were being served for a total of 3,432 sessions.
The prevalence of some mental health problems among those students is also up. More than 70% of the 525 students are experiencing depression and about 75% are experiencing anxiety, both rates that surpass statistics from previous years, Chandler said. Alternatively, Chandler said substance abuse appears to be down.
As for what’s contributing to the increased struggles, Chandler said students, particularly girls, are being inundated with online messaging about how they should look, causing many to experience body dysmorphia.
“Social media is good in some ways but it’s really, for youth, it’s really tearing through some destruction,” Chandler said. “They’re just flooded with a ton of information and I think kids are absorbing that information and interpreting it in a bunch of different ways.”
Demographics of students seeking out treatment haven’t changed substantially, Chandler noted, with a majority of students receiving treatment coming from Latino households and middle school students needing the greatest amount of support.
But the population of Asian and Arabic students seeking out support has also grown this year. After speaking with clinicians, Chandler said it’s difficult to determine what is causing the increase but theorized that the lack of structure could have disrupted the confidence of students who have previously done well in school.
She also questioned whether students who come from monolingual households had a harder time during the pandemic because their parents were unable to provide stronger academic support. Clinicians from all grade levels reported that they were working with students who were struggling to care about their classes or were beginning to exhibit non-suicidal self-harming.
But with steady counseling, Chandler said many students show signs of recovery. According to an end-of-year assessment, more than 30% of students show improved social and emotional behaviors, almost 20% have improved school behavior and more than 10% showed improvement in their school achievement and grades.
“Not only are schools essential actors in a reformed mental health system that overtly addresses healing, justice and structural racism but they are also essential service settings for children,” Chandler said, theorizing the increased demand for services is also due in part to students returning to in-person instruction and being in closer proximity to on-campus mental health support.
Trustees lauded Chandler and the YSB staff for their work and voted unanimously to invest more than $600,000 into the program for the coming school year. Trustee Chialin Hsieh thanked Chandler for helping students feel better while Trustee Patricia Murray said she believes mental health care should be as broadly available as physical health care.
Board President John Baker said he wasn’t surprised to hear rates of depression and anxiety are up among students. Many children have spent a large chunk of their formative years away from peers and the classroom during the pandemic and have vocalized their concerns in different settings, he said.
“We’ve heard it from students who have shown up here. We’ve heard it during our campus visits. A two-year disruption in the grand scheme of my life is not that much but in a student’s life that is a significant portion of their life to be out of sorts for so long,” Baker said. “That’s why you’re so important.”
It’s unclear how many students may still be in need of additional support. Students are usually referred to a clinician by campus staff who are typically aware of whether a clinician has room in their caseload to take on another client. Students or their families can reach out directly, Chandler noted.
More work is still needed to get the word out about program offerings. Baker said students often express appreciation for having access to mental health services but many are unaware they’re available. He acknowledged that clinicians are likely overwhelmed but also argued that the increased demand speaks to the growing needs of students. Campus staff are the best fit to recommend students to support given how often they interact, he added.
“We are the people who are most in touch with students day to day outside their families of course so hopefully we are there to recognize when they’re having issues,” Baker said. “They’re glad that the services exist but we need to work together as a district and as YSB to make sure it’s known you’re there.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.