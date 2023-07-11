A woman who allegedly held her family hostage in Redwood City after becoming paranoid about their safety was admitted on Monday, July 10, to the county’s mental health diversion program for two years of treatment, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Jhovana Romeroleyte is accused of holding her sister, mother and nephew hostage in a bedroom and threatening to kill them while holding a large kitchen knife because people were coming to get them, the DA’s Office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.