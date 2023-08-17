Since opening its doors in 1923, the VA Menlo Park Division has been providing care to local veterans and VA Palo Alto Healthcare System will celebrate that 100 years of service this Saturday.
The free family-friendly event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the VA Menlo Park Division at 795 Willow Road, and will feature food, family activities, live entertainment and a car show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.