Menlo Park residents called for the city to improve its communication amid a week of high winds and storms that have left households without power for multiple days across the city.
The city held an emergency City Council meeting Thursday evening to discuss this week’s storms and the related health and safety risks for residents who are still without power.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, most Menlo Park residents’ power had been restored after PG&E crews repaired power lines between Suburban Park and a power substation near Kelly Park and cleared downed wires that had been tangled in fallen trees.
However, according to city officials, some small pockets of Menlo Park still remain without power.
“These residents have now been without electricity for several days and we know how disruptive and frustrating this has been,” the city said in a statement. “We continue to press PG&E for more communication and accuracy about restoration times on behalf of our residents and want to make sure that a situation like this does not occur again.”
As a whole, San Mateo County has been hit hardest in the Bay Area by storm-related power outages, with upwards of 60,000 PG&E customers losing power at some point this week due to high winds, downed trees and damaged power lines.
During Thursday night’s council meeting, residents suggested that this week’s storms as well as the atmospheric rivers that pelted the Peninsula in January provided a “dry run” to the city for an even bigger natural disaster, such as a major earthquake.
Menlo Park resident Ali Ardalan argued that the city was not quick in communicating to residents without power as PG&E dealt with fixing damaged power lines.
“If we struggle in the first 48 hours for something relatively small like we did this time, how will we communicate well when something more serious happens?” Ardalan said. “How can we just learn from this so that we do better in the future.”
A resident who identified himself as David Axelrod suggested that residents of the city will have to work together in the event of a major disaster, as the city will likely be overwhelmed.
“While I think it is reasonable to expect that the city will be doing all of the things that we’ve been doing to address some of the problems that we’ve mentioned here, I think it’s also likely ... that it’s really going to take the citizens and community members of Menlo Park working together to address a lot of the issues,” he said.
Menlo Park library branches are open for residents who remain without power, heat or internet access.
The city will also reimburse residents up to $400 for one-night hotel stays if they are still without power.
