Police and agents of California Alcoholic Beverage Control arrested five adults for furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park Thursday.
The joint Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation featured minors standing outside a liquor store or convenience store asking adults to purchase alcohol for them.
Five adults agreed to purchase alcohol. Agents then arrested and cited the adults for furnishing alcohol to the minor. The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.
The goals of the program are to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors, raise public awareness about the problem, and change the community norms regarding such behavior.
