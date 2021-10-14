The Menlo Park Police Department received over $70,000 in grant money to fight against alcohol-related harm, the department announced on Wednesday.
The grant, rewarded by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control, will work to strengthen the connection between local first responders and statewide policy experts. Specifically, the program focuses on reducing alcohol consumption of minors, holding operators accountable and enforcing penalties for those who violate beverage sale policies.
“The program improves the quality of life in neighborhoods,” ABC Director Eric Hirata said in a statement. “We’ve seen a real difference in the communities where the grant program resources have been invested.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.