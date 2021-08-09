Menlo Park Police intervened a mental health crisis Saturday evening in the 800 block of Santa Cruz Avenue, where a man was cutting himself with scissors while seated in the roadway.
Officers say the man, who was severely bleeding, voluntarily complied to drop the scissors after they used de-escalation and negotiation techniques. Police officers administered live preserving measures until the district's fire department arrived. The 32-year-old man was sent to the hospital for medical treatment and mental health services.
Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis is encouraged to text or call the National Crisis Hotline at 1 (800) 273-TALK (8255) or (650) 579-0350. Residents can also text BAY to 741741 to reach a counselor 24/7.
